I don’t go out for breakfast very often. However, when I do, I expect to leave the restaurant full and content. Luckily, there are a number of chain restaurants with heaping portions of eggs, potatoes, and all the fixings, skillet-style. Where can you get the best breakfast skillets near you? Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for massive breakfast skillets.

Denny’s Big Breakfast Skillets

Denny’s Big Breakfast Skillets are loaded with eggs, meats, and potatoes. The hearty, sizzling, cast-iron meals are based on crispy red-skinned potatoes, topped with eggs, cheese, and various proteins. The Santa Fe Skillet is the crowd-pleaser with Chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and seasoned red-skinned potatoes, topped with Cheddar cheese and eggs.

Cracker Barrel Casseroles

Cracker Barrel casseroles are the southern chain’s version of skillets. The Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole comes with smoked sausage, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, sweet red peppers, green chiles, crispy fried onions, and our sawmill gravy. The Steak & Egg Hashbrown Casserole has cheese, eggs, and steak tips, topped with fried onions, tomatoes, and green onions. And, the Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole comes with bacon, eggs, and cheese layered with our hashbrown casserole, topped with fried onions, tomatoes, and green onions.

Perkins Restaurant Skillet

Perkins has some killer skillets. The Big Country Sunrise Skillet is the main draw, featuring pork sausage, Applewood-smoked bacon, smoked ham, American cheese, and cream gravy, with two eggs served over crispy smashed tots. “I had a delicious country breakfast skillet at Perkins this morning. It had ham, sausage, and bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese and country gravy on a bed of crispy tater tots. Very tasty. Highly recommend,” writes a Facebooker.

First Watch Parma Hash

At First Watch, eggs are anything but boring. No matter how you order them—over-easy, fried, scrambled, or as an omelet—they are always cooked fresh and served with upscale pairings like avocado toast or farmhouse hash—never greasy or overdone. The breakfast skillets, which it calls a hash, are delicious. In addition to the regular menu skillets, the chain generally features a seasonal offering as well. My favorite is the Parma Hash: two cage-free eggs, any style, atop fresh, seasoned potatoes, Italian sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, with melted Parmesan, Mozzarella, and fresh herbs.

Black Bear Diner’s The Original ScramBOWL

Black Bear Diner’s The Original ScramBOWL is an all-in-one bowl with smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, link sausage, eggs, bell pepper, onion, and pickled jalapeño scrambled over country red potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese & country gravy.