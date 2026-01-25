7 Chain Restaurants Known for Frying Fish Fresh to Order

These chains fry fish only after you order, delivering hot, crispy fillets.

There are few culinary crimes more baffling than cooking fish ahead of time and leaving it to swelter under a heat lamp. Even if the fish was fresh and crispy when it came out of the fryer, sitting too long will result in a soggy batter on the outside and dry on the inside, turning what should be a lovely meal into a sad disappointment. Thankfully many restaurants only make their fish to order—here are seven chains where the fish is fresh, crispy, and delicious.

Culver’s

The fish Culver’s uses for its iconic North Atlantic Cod Sandwich and North Atlantic Cod Dinner is hand cut, hand battered, and golden fried after you order. This commitment to quality is standard across the whole menu. “We also know quality is something you can taste. So every ButterBurger is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. And our Fresh Frozen Custard is made in small batches right in the restaurant all day, every day. It’s not the easiest way to do it, but we believe it’s the right way,” the chain says.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s proudly makes every meal on the menu to order, including Ivar’s World Famous True Cod Fish ‘n Chips and the Alaska Halibut Fish ‘n Chips. “The halibut fish and chips and a bowl of clam chowder is what I always get. The fish is panko breaded with a nice crunch and tender/juicy on the inside,” one guest said.

Bonefish Grill

The fish at Bonefish Grill is freshly made to order every time, whether fried, grilled, or sauteed. “After our chefs simply season your fish, they cook it to perfection over a wood-burning grill. Our grills are loaded every morning with oak wood that burns hot and crackles to infuse our fish with the unforgettable, savory flavor you can only get at Bonefish Grill,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Captain D’s makes a point of serving up fried fish and seafood “Captain D’s Way”, every time. “We batter and bread our whole muscle fillets by hand or season and fire grill them, each one made-to-order,” the chain says. “Sides like our hush puppies or coleslaw are mixed and prepared from scratch every day in our restaurants. And our famous Batter Dipped Fish is hand-dipped into our signature batter we prepare in-house every day—the special, secret blend is savory and slightly seasoned and cooks to a crisp, craveable deliciousness.”

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s prides itself on beautiful fish, like the Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips, being made to order every time. “Whether you crave the tender juiciness of a perfectly grilled steak, the delicate sweetness of freshly caught seafood, or the briny richness of oysters, our Chefs craft each dish with precision and passion,” the chain says.

Legal Sea Foods

Menu items like the Crispy Fish Sandwich at Legal Sea Foods are always made to order. “Legal Sea Foods ensures that the seafood we put on each plate is of the very best quality,” the chain says. “We actively prioritize sourcing the best local, fresh, and seasonal seafoods.”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime‘s Fish Sandwich is always made to order. “Their lunch special simply can’t be beat, we were both obsessed with their fish sandwich, so good!” one diner said. “Their steak and salmon is also outstanding, as are there salads and sides. You really can’t go wrong with anything on the menu here.”