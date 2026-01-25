7 Chain Restaurants Serving Ribs That Hang Off the Plate

These chain restaurants serve massive, fall-off-the-bone ribs and satisfy BBQ fans.

BBQ fans can’t get enough of savory slow-smoked ribs falling off the bone, from restaurants and smokehouses that know what they’re doing with this fan-favorite menu item. Not all eateries offer huge portions of this meat, but those that do proudly serve up big platters of perfectly cooked BBQ ribs with exceptional taste and texture. Here are six chain restaurants where the ribs are generous and delicious.

Chili’s

Chili’s tender Baby Back Pork Ribs always hit the spot, slow-cooked and smoked in-house with house BBQ sauce, and served with fries and white cheddar mac & cheese. “Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs,” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for generous portions, and the ribs are no exception. The Full Slab of Ribs is slow cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and signature BBQ sauce, and served with choice of two sides. “Had the Ribeye and ribs combo the other night. Their ribs are solid for a chain restaurant,” one fan said. “And they aren’t $420.00 with a side of Wonder Bread,” another commented.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House has big Barbecue Baby Back Ribs, which are slow roasted, tender to the bone, basted in sweet and tangy bbq sauce. “The ribs were fall-off-the-bone tender and were nicely prepared in a tangy BBQ sauce. They were accompanied by a large portion of tasty and well-seasoned fries. We asked for some extra BBQ sauce so we could dip the fries in the sauce and slather even more on the ribs,” one diner shared.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit has delicious ribs diners rave about. “The portions are plentiful which I enjoy so I can save some for later,” one said. “The brisket is always juicy and tender and one of my favorites besides my own. The rib meat falls off the bone with ease. I don’t remember ever being disappointed by Dickeys, keep up the awesome work and delicious plates!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has Baby Back Ribs served with the choice of side and salad. “Our Baby Back Ribs are slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Diners love the ribs at Famous Dave’s. “Great experience, ordered the ribeye steak combo with ribs, honestly didn’t expect much and was surprised about the quality,” one fan said. “The ribs they give you four with the combo and they were huge. The entire plate was $34 and it was a steal.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs slow-cooked in-house for maximum flavor. Some locations also have Sticky Ribs, which are spare ribs seasoned with the chain’s Smokehouse blend and slathered with house-made BBQ sauce.