5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Serving Burgers That Barely Fit on the Bun

These chain restaurants are known for massive burgers with thick patties.

Chain restaurants offering generously-portioned burgers aren’t as common as they should be— even the more expensive chains don’t always have big beef patties on their burgers. However, many eateries known for delicious, giant burgers have earned a devoted fan following for good reason. When going out to eat is so expensive, diners will go out of their way to get their money’s worth and more. So where are these beautiful burgers to be found? Here are five chain restaurants where the burger patties are so big they barely fit on the bun.

Chili’s

The Big Mouth Burgers at Chili’s—like the Big QP Burger—are famously huge with big patties of beef and lots of delicious toppings. “Had a burger at Chili’s this weekend and hate to say it but it was one of the best burgers I have had in this city, chain or locally owned,” one fan said. “The patty was thick but not too thick. Good beefy flavor, nice char on it and gave it some good smoky flavor. The guacamole topping was generous (relative to other places) and the Southwest sauce (I can’t remember what they called it) was really delicious.”

Fatburger

Fatburger is infamous for absolutely gigantic burgers. The XXXL Triple Kingburger is 1.5 pounds of 100% fresh ground pure lean beef, grilled to perfection and served on a toasted sponge-dough bun. Those who choose to enjoy this bad boy with “The Works” get lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish added to the burger. Definitely not for the faint of heart!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

Burger King‘s Triple Whopper is downright huge: we’re talking three quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patties with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. The new Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper is also a big option, made with a classic flame grilled patty topped with crispy bacon, melty swiss cheese, golden onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, and creamy peppercorn aioli all on a sesame seed bun. On a side note, the Cinnamon Apple Pie is back on the menu, and it’s actually deep-fried like the old-school McDonald’s pies used to be.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. isn’t messing around when it comes to big, beautiful burgers: The Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger is made with three charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ Sauce on a seeded bun. The Triple El Diablo is another showstopper containing three charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, jalapeno poppers, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapeno coins and habanero ranch sauce, also on a seeded bun.

Five Guys

The burgers at Five Guys are huge and overflowing with toppings. The Bacon Cheeseburger is made with fresh patties hot off the grill with American- style cheese and crispy applewood-smoked bacon on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. As with all Five Guys burgers, diners can choose as many toppings as they want.