5 Popular Burger Chains Chefs Say They Avoid

Chefs reveal which popular chain burgers they personally avoid and why they skip these menu picks.

Americans love burgers and they’re a major staple in U.S. cuisine, with an estimated 50 billion eaten each year. It’s no surprise you can find a burger joint on nearly every corner. But not every burger spot hits the mark. From flavor preferences to personal dining standards, chefs share which burger chains they personally avoid—and why.

McDonald’s

McDonald's is one of the most popular fast-food chains, but it's a place Alina Z., a chef with 15 years of experience who specializes in healthy eating, says she personally skips.

While McDonald’s uses 100% beef, Alina says the chain’s overall approach doesn’t align with what she looks for in a meal, particularly when it comes to the types of cooking oils used for its fries.

“I try to follow a style of eating that feels better for my body,” she explains. “That’s why I usually choose other places.”

She’s not the only chef who avoids the chain. Chuck Hayworth, a medical meal specialist and private chef, says his reasons are more about value and experience.

“They’re trying to do too much,” he says. “Prices have gone up, portions feel smaller, and the overall experience just isn’t what it used to be.”

Chef Chuck adds, “For me, it’s about how the food makes me feel and the atmosphere when I walk in. I usually choose other options now.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has built its reputation on fresh, never frozen burgers, but Chef Chuck says rising prices have changed how he views the chain.

“Wendy’s feels overpriced to me now,” he says. “They’ve added a lot of themed menu ideas, and it feels like they’ve drifted away from what originally made the brand simple and appealing.”

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday has gone through major changes in recent years, including a Chapter 11 restructuring in 2020 that led to the closure of many locations.

Chef Chuck says his decision to avoid the chain comes down to what he’s experienced at restaurants near him.

“Quality has felt inconsistent in my area,” he says. “Some locations have closed, and when I’ve gone in, the burgers just didn’t stand out for the price.”

It’s worth noting that experiences can vary widely by location, and not every Ruby Tuesday restaurant reflects the same standards.