7 Chain Restaurants Known for Skillets That Feed an Entire Table

These chain restaurants serve massive sizzling skillets packed with food that’s perfect for sharing.

Diners looking for huge portions of food, meant for several people to share, have some great options available at their favorite sit-down restaurants. Some of these spots also offer platters meant for just one person, but they’re so big you can split them. Whether it’s a generous breakfast skillet, or a dessert skillet featuring cookies and cinnamon buns, these chains are known for huge portions that can easily feed more than one diner. Here are seven to visit when you’re really hungry.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has several options meant for the table to share, like the Cinnamon Roll Skillet which consists of mini cinnamon rolls freshly baked with a gooey cinnamon filling, drizzled with cream cheese icing and served warm. The chain is also offering a limited time-only Hashbrown Casserole Tots Shareables Trio, where diners can choose the Tots plus their choice of two additional Shareables from the menu.

Iron Skillet

Iron Skillet offers huge platters of delicious breakfast lunch and dinner options for hungry diners to indulge in. “This place was really good and they serve some nice size plates! I’d definitely share a plate if you’re not that hungry,” one fan said.

Perkins American Food Co.

The Big Country Sunrise Skillet from Perkins American Food Co. is perfect for sharing: This huge breakfast includes nicely seasoned potatoes, tasty meats, fresh veggies, and thick country gravy, all topped with fresh eggs on a sizzling hot skillet. The Steak & Peppers Skillet is also a hearty option made with USDA steak tips with tender red bell peppers, grilled red onions, mushrooms and a rich beef gravy served over breakfast potatoes.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Pizookie at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is a famous skillet cookie topped with ice cream for a truly indulgent dessert. “The pizookie is by far one of my most favorite desserts. It’s worth the trip for that alone,” one diner said.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner‘s platters are truly impressive, like the BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs: 10 oz steak smothered in country gravy served with 3 eggs any style, 2 homemade biscuits and choice of side. “The food here is always great, you can’t go wrong with anything you order! I usually get the breakfast, the portions are huge and I always take some home,” one dinner shared.

Applebee’s

Applebee's Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Skillet is made with Cajun-seasoned chicken and blackened shrimp "jazzed up" in buttery garlic and parsley, served sizzling with sautéed mushrooms and onions and garlic mashed potatoes. There's also a skillet Sizzlin' Cookie Dough Pie made from layers of gooey chocolate chip cookie dough pie, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.

Chili’s

Chili’s Fajitas for 2 skillet is a seriously hearty and delicious meal option. Guests can choose four protein servings per platter, with the choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak. served with double flour tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Come hungry!