5 Chain Restaurants Known for Jumbo Crab Cake Plates With Butter Sauce

These chains serve jumbo crab cakes with rich lemon butter sauce.

Jumbo lump crab is a truly indulgent seafood option, especially when it comes to really good restaurant crab cakes. Tender and flaky on the inside and crunchy on the outside, these appetizers have a wonderfully buttery texture thanks to the quality of the crab, making them a melt-in-your-mouth treat. So where are the best ones to be found, served (of course) with butter or butter sauce? Here are five chain restaurants known for exceptional crab cakes served with butter.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão‘s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake is outstanding—generous, delicious, and savory, it’s worth a meal in itself. This 4 oz crab cake is made with perfectly seasoned jumbo lump crab, and topped with zesty lemon herb butter. “Highly recommend the Indulgent Churrasco as it includes appetizers and dessert. We had the lobster tail and crab cake which were divine!” one diner shared.

Eddie V’s

The Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at Eddie V's is showstopper: This appetizer is made with a ½ pound of succulent jumbo lump crab meat and a golden panko crust, finished with a creamy housemade remoulade sauce (diners can ask for butter on the side). "Eddie V's has the best crab cake in town!" one fan said.

Oceanaire

Oceanaire‘s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cake is offered in a half or whole, and diners say they are moist and flavorful. “Crab Cakes are amazing,” one fan shared. “Perfect date night spot. The crab cake appetizers almost turned into our meal, their taste and consistency were perfect.”

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The Sizzling Crab Cakes at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse are two handmade jumbo lump crab cakes, served sizzling in rich lemon butter. “The crab cakes were delicious. Most places when ordering crab cakes are heavily breaded but at Ruth’s Chris Steak House they are lightly breaded so that means loaded with crab meat,” one diner raved.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Crab Cakes at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar are served with roasted red pepper & lime butter sauce. “The crab cakes [had] lots of meaty chunks of crab meat and almost no filler at all. This was also an excellent choice for an appetizer,” one diner said.