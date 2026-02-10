6 Chain Restaurants Serving the Biggest Crab Leg Dinners

These chain restaurants serve massive crab leg dinners with sweet, tender meat and classic seafood sides.

You can’t find crab legs anywhere! The dish, which usually consists of the limbs of a crab, including the legs and claws, is considered a delicacy by seafood lovers. While it is difficult and messy to eat because you have to peel the shells off the meat, you are rewarded with sweet, tender, succulent white crab meat. Where can you get the biggest and best crab leg dinners? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving jumbo crab leg dinners.

Joe’s Crab Shack

At Joe’s Crab Shack, expect big legs and a messy feast. There are lots of options under the “crab lovers” section of the menu, ranging from Snow Crab to King, depending on the type of meat you prefer. You can also order the Crab Daddy Feast, which comes with an assortment of Snow, Dungeness, and King Crab. “We each got two large clusters of crab legs, one corn on the cob and a red potato,” one diner said. “All covered in spicy old bay spices. It was a big and very tasty bucket. It took some time and a little work, but we devoured in all. The crab was just so great dipped butter and spritzed with lemon. The meat was sweet and cooked perfectly. It was a great meal.”

Red Lobster

At Red Lobster, you can order “Crab Your Way,” which comes with two clusters of crab legs prepared your way over crispy potatoes and a side. Choose from Snow Crab or the more expensive Bairdi Crab. “I know the foodies are going to hate me for saying this, Red Lobster has great crab legs,” a Facebooker said. “You’re right! And as a professional cook I’ve always kinda ‘side eyes’ Red Lobster – but my boyfriend took me there for Valentine’s Day a few years ago and it was so good! We had a good affordable dinner that tasted great,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chart House

Chart House is an upscale seafood chain with ocean views and crab legs served by the pound. Prices will vary based on market prices. Choose from Wild Caught King Crab or King Crab. “We began with the Lobster Spring Rolls… excellent and perfect to share. My wife loved the Spiced Ahi Tuna… I had the Alaskan King Crab Legs, so amazing! The baked potato was a great accompaniment. Cheesecake was excellent. Very impressed with all the food.” a diner at the New York location wrote on TripAdvisor.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill offers a limited-time snow crab leg special, often featuring a full pound served with spicy sherry butter and two sides, typically priced at $25.90-$28.90. This seasonal offer often includes the option to add a half-pound to any entrée. Availability may vary by location and season. “Enjoy a pound of delicious snow crab legs with our NEW spicy sherry butter and your choice of two signature sides starting at $25.99 – or add a half pound to any entrée starting at $12.99. Here for a limited time!” the chain wrote in a previous Instagram post.

The Boiling Crab

At The Boiling Crab, there are lots of crab options, including Blue Crab, Dungeness Crab, Snow Crab Legs, and King Crab Legs. You choose which one you want along with the sauce and spice of your choice. “Good food and big portions. Average service. Get the crabs and a bag of shrimps are more than enough for two people,” one diner said.

Crabby’s Dockside

At Crabby’s Dockside order the Alaska Wild Bairdi Crab, “a house favorite! One and a half pounds, served steamed -OR- garlic butter and old bay roasted,” they write. Expect to pay market price. You can also order claws.