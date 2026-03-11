6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Catfish Fillets Than Any Other Chain

These popular spots serve up the most generous portions of meaty, southern-style fish.

Fried catfish is a popular dish, especially in the South where it’s served in endless ways: In a basket with french fries, as part of a breakfast platter, Cajun-inspired soul food plates, and more—fried catfish is a versatile and delicious protein. Catfish fillets tend to be comparatively large as the fish itself gets quite big, resulting in substantial fillets that are meaty and almost boneless. But where are the really hefty portions to be found? Here are six chain restaurants with the most generous catfish fillets you can get.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for affordable quality steaks but also has a fan-favorite Fried Catfish plate on the menu: Each platter of U.S. farm-raised catfish (breaded in southern cornmeal and fried) is served with the choice of two sides, which include baked potato, buttered corn, Caesar salad, and fresh vegetables. Like everything else at the chain, the portions are more than generous.

The Boiling Crab

Along with the classic seafood boil options, The Boiling Crab has a popular Fried Catfish Basket diners love. “My fave is the fried catfish with Cajun fries (with lime juice +salt+pepper) and fried shrimp with Sha-bang seasoning…. always spicy and finger-licking goooooood,” one diner raved.

Louisiana Charlie’s

Louisiana Charlie’s has yummy catfish options like the Catfish Poboy and a Fried Catfish Basket. “My husband ordered the catfish dinner. I tasted it… Sooo good!” one diner shared. “Not everyone can fry fish fillets so they come out crunchy on the outside and moist inside, but they did.”

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland's of New Orleans has plenty of catfish options on the menu, like the overstuffed Catfish Po-Boy and the Bistro Catfish with Crawfish Étouffée: This featured dish is made with lightly fried seasoned catfish filets served over red hot potatoes and topped with crawfish étouffée and green onions. "I ordered the Bistro Catfish with Crawfish Étouffée with a side of sautéed spinach and it was delicious! We are looking forward to our next visit!" one diner shared.

Hook & Reel

Seafood chain Hook & Reel has a Fried Catfish basket on the menu, with nice big portions of fish served with fries. “I had the catfish platter with tartar sauce and a Pepsi. Everything was hot and delicious,” one fan shared of their meal. “I took a few bites of crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, and lobster tail. It was awesome.”

Chicken Express

Texas-based chain Chicken Express is known for no-frills delicious fried chicken, but also has an 8PC Express Fish Family Meal (eight fish filets with 2 family sides and hushpuppies) on the menu. “They serve awesome chicken with all the sides you can imagine! And their fried catfish is the bomb!” one fan said.