5 Restaurant Chains Chefs Say Serve the Best Fried Catfish

If you’re craving perfectly crispy, golden-brown catfish that’s tender on the inside and seasoned just right, you don’t have to cast your line far. Some of America’s favorite restaurant chains serve up fried catfish that’s unforgettable. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, a few simple details make all the difference when it comes to truly standout fried catfish. “As a Southern staple and a chef’s favorite comfort dish, great fried catfish comes down to two things mainly for me: the coating and how you cook it,” he says. “You want a light, crisp crust that adds texture without overpowering the fish. The seasoning should enhance the mild, slightly sweet flavor of the catfish and not mask it.” He adds, “And of course, the oil temperature is very important; fry too cool, and it’s greasy, too hot, and you lose that perfect flake. When it’s done right, fried catfish is golden, crisp, and tender enough to fall apart with a fork.” To find the spots for best fried catfish, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs for their recommendations. From Southern-style comfort food spots to casual seafood joints, these chains know how to do catfish right. Here are top five spots with the best fried catfish, according to culinary pros.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s menu is built around Southern-style comfort food so of course it’s a go-to for fried catfish–a beloved dish of the region. “It just fits the brand,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It’s hand-breaded, fried to order, and served simply. It’s full of Southern comfort.”

Flying Fish

Flying Fish is a small regional chain you’ll find in Texas, Arkansas and Memphis that’s famous for its fresh seafood, casual atmosphere and family-friendly vibe. It’s a place Chef Dennis loves. “Flying Fish is one of those under-the-radar chains that really gets fried seafood right,” he says. “Their catfish has a beautiful golden crust that’s crisp but never heavy, and the seasoning hits that perfect balance of savory and peppery,” he explains. “You can tell they use good oil and keep it clean, which is one of those details that matter.” Chef Dennis adds, “The Flying Fish chain reminds me of old-school Southern fish shacks. Casual, generous portions, and provides a comforting feel. You can never go wrong with simple food, done with care and fresh ingredients.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen

From a seafood platter to filets, there’s plenty of fried catfish options at Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen–another one of Chef Dennis’ favorites. “Pappadeaux’s fried catfish stands out because they focus on quality and technique, very important things on my criteria list,” he explains. “The catfish fillets are fresh, lightly seasoned, and fried perfectly. Giving them a crispy exterior and tender, flaky interior. From a chef’s perspective, achieving that balance is key, the batter should enhance the fish and not overpower it.” He adds, “What really takes it from just good to great for me, is the consistency. Each piece is cooked evenly, with just the right amount of crunch and flavor. It’s a great example of how attention to detail and proper frying technique can elevate any dish.”

Krab Junkie

Krab Junkie in Houston, Texas is a single location for now, but is in the process of branching out and is structured to become a chain and Chef Tanesha is a fan. “Krab Junkie’s catfish hits the mark — crispy on the outside, tender inside, and seasoned to perfection. It’s simple, soulful cooking done right.”

Catfish Deweys

Catfish Deweys is a Florida joint that delivers tasty, fresh seafood and Chef Dennis raves about the fried catfish. “Catfish Deweys is a smaller chain, but they really understand Southern-style frying,” he says. “Their catfish fillets are well-seasoned with a light cornmeal crust. Just the right texture to stay crispy while keeping the fish moist.” Chef Dennis adds, “What I love is that they fry it to order, which makes a big difference. You can taste that it’s never sitting under a heat lamp. That’s the secret to good catfish, it should always be fried fresh, never reheated.”