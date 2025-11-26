5 Chain Restaurants Where the Lobster Comes Live From a Tank

It doesn’t get more fresh for lobster than one that was chilling in a tank barely twenty minutes before it hit your plate (hopefully after being speedily and humanely dispatched). Several chains allow customers to choose their own crustaceans before dining, giving guests the option of picking the freshest and healthiest looking shellfish. If you want excellent lobster picked live out of the tank, here are five chains that have you covered.

Red Lobster

Guests at Red Lobster can choose a Live Maine Lobster (but not to take home, only for cooking in the restaurant). These lobsters are wild-caught and fresh from the Atlantic and served with your choice of two sides. Look out for the tanks in the lobby next time you visit!

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has live lobster ready to go for hungry diners (although you can’t choose your own). “From the cold waters of the Gulf of Maine we source the world’s best lobsters, clams, and oysters. Our local catch is landed daily at Boston’s century-old Fish Pier, underscoring our commitment to fishing fleets up and down the rocky New England coastline,” the chain says.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Some Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen locations offer live lobster. The Live Maine Lobster plate is a must-try, with steamed lobster by the pound, melted butter, and linguine pasta. “We had crab & spinach dip and Lobster Bites. All the food was delicious,” one diner said.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire Seafood Room has live Maine Lobsters in tanks. “Featuring seasonal and sustainable seafood that is flown in fresh daily, our chef-driven menu proves seafood can be truly exceptional,” the chain says. The Thanksgiving menu is great too!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Weathervane Seafood Restaurants

Weathervane Seafood Restaurants serves up delicious Maine Lobsters for customers to enjoy. The Single Lobster Dinner consists of a freshly caught Maine lobster served steaming hot with butter for dipping. All lobster dinners and steamers are served with local potatoes and a fresh side.