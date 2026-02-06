These BBQ chains serve massive meat samplers stacked with brisket, ribs, sausage, and family-size sides.

I don’t eat BBQ, but when I do, I can’t settle for just one meat. I am all about a platter or meat sampler, which typically includes smaller portions of a few different meats and sides of your choice. Several BBQ chains offer massive BBQ meat samplers, some designed to feed a family or a group. Here are 7 chain restaurants known for massive BBQ meat samplers.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a fast-growing chain with patriotic flair and smoky brisket, offering generous portions of meat in its samplers. Choose from a two- or three-meat sampler, which comes with your choice of BBQ and sides. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s, a nationally beloved BBQ chain known for ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces, offers a few “Famous Feasts,” including the Feast for 2. It comes with “generous helpings” of Ribs, Country-Roasted Chicken, a choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn, and Corn Bread Muffins, and is served family-style for two to three people. “It’s the only ‘chain’ BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a barbecue franchise with 866 locations across eight dynamic concepts in 44 states, is famous for offering complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals and is also a great place to go for platters. One Redditor call it “solid,” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a Midwestern chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. It offers a popular “City Sampler” that includes beef brisket, pulled pork, Texas-style sausage, turkey breast, two sides, and Texas toast. You can also order platters with two or three meats with two sides. “Your choice of signature meats (pulled pork, pulled chicken, turkey breast, Texas-style sausage; brisket available for an additional fee) with two sides and Texas toast,” the chain says.

The Salt Lick BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ is another legendary Texas BBQ joint with locations in and out of state. If you are starving, there is a “Family Style” option with all-you-can-eat beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, and beans for $33.95 per person. You can also order Thurman’s Choice for $22.95, which includesbrisket, pork ribs, and sausage.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida-based chain with a few meat platter options. The 3×2 or 2×2 includes your choice of 3 meats: Brisket (+$1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs (+$2.99), or bone-in chicken and 2 Classic Sides. “I know it’s a ‘chain’ now, but i think it’s a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there. The brisket ranges from really good, to kinda dry depending on the day. But all things considered, i think the price compared to the taste and quantity is pretty good compared to other ’boutique’ BBQ places,” they added. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

Sonny’s BBQ

At Sonny’s BBQ, there is a Create Your Own BBQ Bundle with your choice of 2 meats, 3 Pint-Sidekicks, and bread or a “Family Feast” with Pulled Pork, sliced brisket, BBQ chicken, and Sweet & Smokey St. Louis Ribs, plus BBQ beans, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, cornbread,d and four sweet teas. Serves four.