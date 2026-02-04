5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Serving Subs Stuffed Wall-to-Wall With Meat

These sandwich chains are famous for subs piled high with meat, cheese, and bold flavors.

Going out to eat, even for a simple sandwich or sub, is no longer a cheap option. Many restaurants charge a lot for good sandwiches, which is all well and good if you get what you paid for, not so much if you end up with a sad sandwich with a stingy amount of fillings. But where can you grab a sandwich you already know will be stuffed to the gills with tons of meat, vegetables, cheese, and sauce—maybe even too stuffed? Here are five chains where the subs are packed with quality ingredients for a filling, delicious meal.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s still sets the standard for subs absolutely packed with generous amounts of meat, cheese, and veggies, made right in front of you. Subs like the Original Italian are piled high with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni, with the option of making it “Mike’s Way” with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, oregano, and salt.

Cousins Subs

The subs at Cousins Subs are loaded with delicious meats, like the Double Cheese Steak: double chicken or steak with provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and salt. The Italian Special is another loaded option packed with cappacolla ham, coteghino bologna, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, salt, oregano, and oil. “The Italian Special….one of my favorite subs for the last 30 plus years,” one fan shared.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut diners know every sandwich is absolutely stuffed with quality ingredients, like the 5-0: Smoked ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, bacon, giardiniera pepper, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Shake & House dressing. “The meat and veg on the subs/in the salads was top-notch. Much more interesting than say Jersey Mike’s. It’s kinda like if Quiznos survived and was awesome–and not as greasy,” one diner shared (RIP Quiznos).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Port of Subs

Port of Subs is another chain famous for generously-filled subs, like the Classic Sub #1 (ham, salami, capicolla, pepperoni and provolone cheese). “Great subs!! Fresh bread. Lots of toppings. Fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses. Perfect spot to pick up lunch on the way to the beach,” one fan said.

Arby’s

Good old Arby’s still “has the meats”, for both the classic sandwiches and the new Italian Beef Dip. Because nothing says ‘Italian’ like a sandwich made famous from Chicago,” the brand says. “Bold flavors, slow roasted beef for 4 hours, and paired with au jus for dipping.” Here for a limited time only!