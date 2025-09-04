Lobster tail is a delicacy. The tail end of the sea creature, the meat is “mild and sweet” but “firm and somewhat fibrous,” per Lobster Anywhere. “The tail meat is firmer than the meat from the claws. For some, the lobster tail meat is the best part of the lobster,” they add. You don’t have to break the bank if you want to indulge in a lobster tail. Several chains offer it on the menu, ranging from budget-friendly to a serious splurge. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best lobster tails.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster prides itself on serving large, flavorful lobster tails at an affordable price, putting the chain on the map. In addition to Maine Lobster, the chain offers Rock Lobster. What is the difference? “A rock lobster is tougher… like a steak… you need to cut it with a knife. It has a smokier flavour. I love them, but I do warn my guests about the texture difference. I would go with the dual option so you can compare. Also the rock tail doesn’t have a ‘split’ down the back, si you do get more meat! Hope this helps!” writes a Redditor.

The Capital Grille

If you want to splurge on a gourmet lobster tail, head to Capital Grille. The upscale steakhouse serves butter‑poached lobster tails and many other lobster options, including lobster mac and cheese. Its ​​Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails for $71 is a popular dish, a “surf and turf classic featuring hand-carved tenderloin and North Atlantic lobster.” The restaurant usually has daily special lobster dishes as well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chart House Restaurants

Chart House is a waterfront chain offering twin lobster tails alongside scenic views. The chain’s West Australian lobster tail with marinated grilled vegetables is popular. You can also pair your steak with twin lobster tails.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is famous for baked, stuffed lobster tails with shrimp, scallops, and choice of sides. They also serve lobster bisque and lobster rolls. There’s also the Gulf of Maine lobster, which comes steamed or baked with shrimp and scallop stuffing, plus a choice of two sides. Feel like a lobster salad? You can add the seafood as a protein. You can also order it as part of a surf and turf meal or on a seafood platter.

Luke’s Lobster

Lobster is the main (or should I say Maine draw) at Luke’s Lobster. The Maine‑based chain is famous for lobster tail meat, offering lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls, all served with mayo, lemon butter, and Luke’s “secret seasoning.” One Yelp reviewer described the lobster roll as “tender and delectable,” while another one wrote, “Hands down, one of the best lobster rolls I’ve ever had !! Worth. Every. Penny!”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a fine‑dining chain best known for steak but its premium lobster tail specials are also a draw. You can start your meal with a bowl of lobster bisque made with North Atlantic lobster and spiced sherry cream. Or, you can top your steak with truffle-poached lobster, or simply enjoy steamed lobster tails alone. “The steak melted in my mouth and has to be one of the best steaks I’ve ever had! The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is a no-frills steak joint where you can add lobster to your steak for under $14. The Grilled Lobster Tail 4 oz. is just a $13.29 add-on. “The lobster tail was buttery and delicious,” one diner says on Facebook.