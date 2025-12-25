Several popular chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location.

Are you planning on dining out on Christmas Day? While you will have your pick of Asian restaurants, as most remain open on the holiday, some of your favorite chains will also be serving food throughout the day. While you should always check that your specific location is open, a handful of chains should be operating. Here are the 7 best chain restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Perkins American Food Company

Select Perkins American Food Company restaurants are open on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Hours vary by location. Guests can enjoy holiday meals for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, including The Holiday Turkey Dinner Family Meal, which includes sliced turkey, stuffing, gravy & biscuits, ready to serve. There are also Celebration Feasts that serve 10 people with turkey, ham, or both, plus sides, 12 biscuits, and two whole pies. Full holiday catering options are also available.

Huddle House

Participating locations of Huddle House are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Guests should check local restaurants for specific times. From December 22–28, Loyalty Members earn 3x the points on all purchases during the “Huddle Home for the Holidays” event.

Dave & Buster’s

Dine and play games at Dave & Buster’s (D&B), as locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Hours may vary by store, so guests are encouraged to check their local location for specific times. The Eat & Play Combo starts at $19.99 and includes an entrée and a $10 Power Card (pricing varies by location).

McDonald’s

Several McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. Check the hours of their local McDonald's location on the fast-food chain's website or the app.

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Christmas Day. According to employees and the Waffle House website, the restaurant is usually “crammed full around 10 a.m. on Christmas morning,” and it is “the busiest day of the year.”

IHOP

If you are craving pancakes on Christmas morning, head to IHOP. Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location as many are franchised, so customers should check their nearest location’s hours.

Starbucks

According to the coffee chain, some Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas Day, while some may have limited hours. Check your location’s hours using the Starbucks app or website.