5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Steak Sandwiches

Fans name fast food steak sandwiches that deliver bold flavor without the sit down price.

If you’re craving a good steak sandwich but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get it, there are some restaurant chains where diners can get a hearty sandwich that will hit the spot. These steak sandwiches are not only delicious and filling, they can be adapted to taste and preference (like the temp on the steak, or spicy sauce added). Here are five fast food chains with excellent steak sandwiches, according to fans.

Arby’s

Arby’s Steak Nugget Sandwich is made with juicy smoked steak nuggets, melted Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. “The person I was with got some today, and let me try one, and it was actually pretty good. Tasted like a good BBQ brisket and was pretty tender, not chewy. Seemed to be real meat, not reconstituted from deconstructed meat like a chicken nugget is,” one fan said.

The Habit

The Habit has a Sirloin Steak sandwich on the menu, made from chargrilled garlic herb marinated sirloin steak with aged white cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta. "I remember the first time I got it and they asked me how I wanted my steak, I just knew that sandwich was going to be good," one fan said.

Blimpie

The Philly Cheesesteak at Blimpie is made with steak, onions, provolone & peppercorn dressing. “Love it. Steak and cheese #9,” one fan said. The Roast Beef & Provolone is also a hit with fans.

Togo’s

The Cheese Steak sandwich at Togo’s is made with 1/4 lb. of warm, tender steak, mushrooms, red bells and onions with American cheese & chipotle mayo. “I enjoyed a very quick and easy lunch today. I ordered the steak cheese sandwich and it was very delicious, savory, cheesy, and HOT . I definitely recommend this spot if you want a quick and fast bite before going back to work. I will be back again next time!” one diner raved.

Subway

Subway has both a Chipotle Philly on the menu, made with Juicy Steak, Pepper Jack cheese, Baja Chipotle sauce, peppers and onions served on freshly baked Artisan bread. The regular Steak Philly (steak, American cheese, mayo, peppers and onions) is also a fan-favorite item. “They improved the quality a while back, bigger chunks and better seasoned. It’s now a fairly high quality product and sometimes I take some home and pan fry it in a little butter with onions and peppers and it’s awesome!” one employee said.