7 Chain Restaurants Famous for Serving “Ridiculously Big” Portion Sizes

These chains are known for huge plates that guarantee leftovers.

Going out to eat is pretty expensive these days, and diners are more discerning than ever about getting the most bang for their buck. Whether it’s a hearty breakfast plate or a huge bowl of pasta, some restaurants are offering big portions of quality food that are so generous, diners go back again and again. If you’re planning a restaurant trip where you’re guaranteed to be taking leftovers home, there are a few spots that have you covered: Here are seven chain restaurants where the portions are ridiculous (in the best way possible).

Chili’s

Chili’s is at the top of its game right now when it comes to outstanding value. Diners can get huge portions of food with deals like the Triple Dipper or 3 For Me, and plates like the Crispy Chicken Crispers Combo is a great example of a huge amount of food for one meal: Chicken tenders served with white cheddar mac & cheese fries, and 2 dipping sauces.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is infamous for serving up big hearty portions. Dishes like the Louisiana Chicken Pasta (Parmesan Crusted Chicken Served Over Pasta with Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions in a Spicy New Orleans Sauce) are so big you can take leftovers home. And of course the actual cheesecake and dessert slices are huge.

Poquito Más

Poquito Más menu items, like the famous burritos, are absolutely huge. The Mucho Mas® Steak Burrito is a crispy grilled burrito packed with steak in a freshly made flour tortilla, served with black or pinto beans, rice, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, Jack cheese and fresh guacamole. Get chips and salsa on the side and you’re all set.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for generous portions of exceptional food for great prices. The steak options come with two sides, and every diner can enjoy unlimited freshly baked rolls with the famous honey cinnamon butter. Definitely one of the best options you can get for quality and value.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is famous for big portions of pasta, not to mention the unlimited breadsticks that diners rave about. “I absolutely love the breadsticks and salad – everything tasted really fresh and was served promptly,” one diner said. “I ordered the ‘Tour of Italy’, which includes lasagne, carbonara, and chicken Alfredo. The portion was generous, and although I couldn’t quite finish it, the food tasted fantastic.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for big, homey, generous platters of food. For example the Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast has two eggs with the choice of country fried steak or chicken fried chicken with sawmill gravy, served with biscuits and gravy and one classic side. The Breakfast Burger is also a hit with hungry customers.

Black Bear Diner

The portions at Black Bear Diner are huge, and the quality is outstanding. The Grizz is a popular breakfast platter consisting of 2 sweet cream pancakes, 3 eggs any style, 2 slices of thick-cut bacon, 2 sausage links, a smoked ham steak, and a choice of side. “This American diner chain beats Denny’s any day of the week! Not only are the portions extremely filling, but also the taste is absolutely yummy,” one diner said.