4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Roast Beef Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chains serving the most tender roast beef.

A good roast beef dinner always hits the spot. There’s something comforting about the heartiness and familiarity of the dish, but making roast beef from scratch is time-consuming. It takes hours to slow-roast and carefully prepare the meal, and that’s where a dependable chain restaurant can be a lifesaver. The key is knowing which ones. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, there are a handful of chains that consistently deliver when it comes to this classic dish. Here are four that serve some of the best roast beef dinners around.

Chart House

For a spot with a great view and high-quality food, the Chart House is unbeatable. The upscale chain offers everything from succulent seafood to top-notch steaks and according to Chef Dennis, the best herb-crusted, slow-roasted prime rib. “The herb crust adds depth and aroma to Chart House’s slow-roasted prime rib,” he says. “It’s tender, flavorful and thoughtfully executed.”

Golden Corral

For a casual, wallet-friendly option, Golden Corral’s endless buffet offers roast beef worth going back for seconds. “Golden Corral’s Roast Beef is tender, comforting, and designed for easy enjoyment,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s straightforward, hearty, and familiar.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is ideal for an elevated dining experience. The 36-hour braised short rib, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, port wine demi-glace and parsley-lemon gremolata, is a must-try, says Chef Dennis.”Slow-braised for deep flavor, Fleming’s short rib is incredibly tender and rich. Every bite reflects patience and technique.”

Texas Roadhouse

There are no disappointments or misses when it comes to Texas Roadhouse’s menu, but there are two things that stand out to Chef Dennis: the beef tips and the prime rib. “Texas Roadhouse beef tips are fork-tender and packed with savory flavor,” he explains. “The rich gravy turns a simple dish into a satisfying favorite.” Another roast beef option is the prime rib. “It’s juicy, well-seasoned, and generously portioned,” says Chef Dennis. “It delivers classic prime rib flavor without pretense.”