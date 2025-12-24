11 Chain Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner This Year

From steakhouse feasts to comfort classics, these chains are serving Christmas dinner this year.

It’s that time of year again—families, friends, and coworkers are heading out for their special Christmas events in honor of the festive season. The annual Christmas party is always something to look forward to, and many restaurants are pulling out all the stops to give their guests the most magical experience this festive season. Whether it’s through the whole holiday season or on Christmas Eve/Christmas Day itself, these 11 chain restaurants are serving up the most delicious dinners this year.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a spectacular Christmas dinner. The Indulgent Churrasco option is ideal for this special meal, with all you can eat continuous fire-roasted cuts and your choice of delicious items like the Butter-Bathed Lobster Tail and Lobster Mac & Cheese, plus dessert.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse would love nothing more than for diners to eat, drink, and be merry with them this Christmas. “Begin your feast with luxury, choosing the King Crab Fondue with truffle or the exceptional A5 Japanese Wagyu Potstickers,” the chain says. “For your main course, experience the rarity of A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak Fried Rice or the exquisite Wagyu by Region selections, including the prestigious A5 Picanha and California Strip. Seeking a showstopper? The Carrara Tomahawks available by the pound.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is serving up a typically lovely Christmas Eve meal this year, with classic menu steak and seafood menu items. “Unwrap the magic of the season — we’re opening early so you can skip the cooking and savor a holiday meal worth remembering. Book your table now and make Christmas Eve deliciously effortless,” the chain says.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Famous for its outstanding prime rib, Lawry’s the Prime Rib knows how to make Christmas truly special with carolers and a performance of A Christmas Carol. Beverly Hills diners can also enjoy a Lunch With Santa event. “Bring your family to visit with Jolly Old Saint Nick while you all enjoy an afternoon lunch. We’ll be offering a limited à la carte menu for this event,” the chain says.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Spend Christmas with Sullivan's Steakhouse this season, and enjoy some stunning limited time-only treats like Beef Bordelaise, North Atlantic Whole Lobster and Braised Short Rib. The Bordelaise is made with an 8 oz Australian Filet Mignon, Crispy Pommes Darphin, Caramelized Shallots, Wild Mushrooms, and Bordelaise Sauce.

Norms

Norms is offering guests Holiday Dinners To-Go, consisting of Roasted Turkey Breast or Brown Sugar-Glazed Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Turkey Gravy & Cranberry Sauce (with Turkey). Served with Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Soup, Green Salad, choice of Dressing & a whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie. The diner is also open on Christmas Day for anyone who wants a no-fuss, delicious meal.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Diners who spend Christmas Eve and Day at McCormick & Schmick’s are in for a treat. “Join us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a festive experience featuring our classic menu and a special two-course Christmas menu designed to delight. Whether you’re gathering with family or sharing a cozy dinner for two, McCormick & Schmick’s is the perfect place to celebrate,” the chain says.

Legal Sea Foods

Enjoy the freshest, most delicious seafood at Legal Sea Foods this Christmas. The restaurant is open on Christmas Day, and diners at the Harborside location specifically can enjoy a special waterfront feast featuring menu items like Beef Tenderloin, Honey Glazed Ham, Steamed, Lobster Tails with Garlic Herb Butter, Roasted Rosemary Salmon, Baked Haddock, and more.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is giving diners a Christmas to remember with its Holiday Buffet. “Our Holiday Buffet will feature Carved Roasted Turkey, Carved Holiday Glazed Ham, Carved Holiday Pork Roast and NEW Peel & Eat Shrimp on the endless buffet along with all the traditional holiday favorites like Stuffing, NEW Baked Squash Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin, Pecan Pie & NEW Flan,” the chain promises.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a lovely Hot Holiday Meal, perfect for the whole family. Each order contains slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie.

KFC

Bored of normal festive fare? KFC is offering diners the Extra Crispy Festive Feast, which contains 8 pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and a gravy flight featuring classic, white peppercorn, and southwest cheddar gravy. All of this for $25—it’s one of the best deals going!