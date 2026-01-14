7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Meat-and-Potatoes Dinners

These chain restaurants still serve hearty meat-and-potatoes dinners that feel comforting and filling.

Meat and potatoes go together like peanut butter and jelly. There is something so comforting about the combination of any type of meat – steak, meatloaf, and pot roast included – along with our favorite white starch. Whether it’s a steak with a loaded baked potato or meatloaf with mashed potatoes, you can order a delicious meat and potato dinner at a bunch of chain restaurants. Here are 7 chain restaurants serving classic meat-and-potatoes dinners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves hearty steaks and other homestyle meat dinners, alongside various potatoes, French fries, mashed potatoes, and loaded baked included. And the portions are huge. Diners say it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves homestyle meals, including meat and potatoes. The Country Fried Steak, “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy,” is one of the most popular items. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” one Redditor exclaimed. The Slow-Braised Pot Roast, “Rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy,” is another favorite. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular diner suggested. “I agree,” added another. If you see “The Best Classic Meatloaf” on the menu, order it. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes,” the menu reads. Order it with potatoes!

Bob Evans

The classic pot roast with veggies and potatoes served at Bob Evans is “fork-tender” and “delicious,” Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, dished to ETNT. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it on Reddit. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner

There are many meat-and-potatoes options at Black Bear Diner, including meatloaf. One diner explains it is to-die-for. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside.” And, according to Chef Andrew, the pot roast is also a must-try. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

If you are craving steak and potatoes, head to LongHorn. Most entrees come with two sides, and there are several potato options, including the loaded baked potato. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.

Marie Callender’s

Craving meatloaf and mash? Marie’s Meatloaf at Marie Callender’s is legendary. “Slow-baked with 100% ground Angus beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables,” reads the menu.

Claim Jumper’s

Claim Jumper‘s meatloaf is another popular version. Their meatloaf “is the best I’ve ever tasted! Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” a diner says. Another diner said “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”