7 Chain Restaurants Serving Full Fish Platters, Not Just Fillets

These chain restaurants serve generous seafood platters with shrimp, crab, lobster, and fish.

Fried fish filets are a delicious lunch or dinner option, but what about days when you want a little bit of everything, seafood-wise? Lots of chain restaurants offer platters that contain everything from fried cod to shrimp, lobster, crab, and more. There’s no reason to limit yourself to just one item if you’re hungry and craving variety: Here are seven restaurant chains serving up full, varied seafood platters.

Long John Silver’s

The Super Sampler Platter at Long John Silver’s is ideal for diners who want to enjoy several different seafood items. This menu item contains Alaska pollock, all-white meat chicken, and three crispy shrimp all hand-battered in signature batter and fried to perfection, plus a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp. This massive plate comes with two hush puppies and two sides, so come hungry.

Joe’s Crab Shack

There are so many huge seafood platters at Joe’s Crab Shack it can be hard to choose which one, but you can’t go wrong with any of them. The Broiled Seafood Platter is totally legit: Lobster tail, crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, grilled shrimp all drizzled with lemon butter, all served with Jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables. beautiful.

Captain D’s

The Captain’s Seafood Platter with Catfish at Captain D’s is a great choice for anyone who loves good catfish but wants a little variety, too. This platter contains two pieces of Hand-Breaded Catfish, five Butterfly Shrimp, two Stuffed Crab Shells, and Popcorn Shrimp. This platter is served with the choice of two classic sides and hush puppies.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s is known for top-quality seafood options, with some locations offering seafood towers for hungry diners. The Broiled Seafood Platter is a solid choice for anyone wanting a selection of different options, consisting of Salmon, Stuffed Shrimp and Lump Crab Cake, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Red Lobster

Diners at Red Lobster are spoiled for choice with excellent seafood platters and plates, with plenty of variety to pick from. The Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon Feast is made with tender Maine lobster tail, shrimp and Atlantic salmon, finished with a brown butter sauce, served with the choice of two sides. Want more food? The Ultimate Feast contains Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and garlic shrimp scampi.

Cracker Barrel fans love a Friday Fish Fry, and the Friday Country Coastal Sampler is no exception. This plate contains not only two Cod Fillets hand-dipped in special batter and fried, but also crispy Country Fried Shrimp and two Country Sides, all served with Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Forrest’s Seafood Feast at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is another solid seafood sampler, containing Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce. The Crab And Shrimp Boil is also an excellent choice, containing Snow Crab, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Red Potatoes.