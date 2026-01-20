6 Chain Restaurants Serving Prime Rib Cut to Order

These chains carve prime rib to order in multiple sizes for a perfect, just-right steak.

Slow-cooked prime rib is one of the nicest cuts of steaks you can choose at a restaurant, and always feels like a celebratory choice. This beautiful melt-in-your mouth cut is both filling and delicious, but if you want some choices about which size steak to go for, several chains have you covered. Here are seven chain restaurants where the prime rib is top-quality and available in different sizes depending on customer preference.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

Alexander's Kitchen & Bar has beautiful slow roasted Prime Rib made with aged Mid-Western beef, au jus, and smashed potatoes. This steak comes in 12 or 16 oz, and customers are welcomed to add as much as they want.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has beautiful Prime Rib in three different sizes on the menu, cut to order for preference: the 38 (10 oz), 44 (14 oz), or 51 (18 oz), served with horseradish and red wine herb jus. “At The Keg, we never compromise on quality,” the chain says. “That’s why our steaks are always fresh, aged for extra tenderness and flavour, and grilled to your liking using our signature Keg steak spice. Prime Rib is plated with frizzled onions and Keg Steaks are served with seasonal vegetables.”

Black Angus

Black Angus proudly hand-cuts its steaks daily, and the Prime Rib (12, 16, or 24 oz) is seasoned with the chain’s signature dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection. “We give our guests affordable options for spontaneous weeknight dinners, but also offer a steakhouse experience that’s worthy of special occasions. A cowboy’s plate is a full plate. We’ll leave the à la carte pricing to the other guys!” the chain says.

Chart House

Chart House‘s Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib comes in three different sizes: Chart House, Captain, and Callahan. “The selection is unmatched. From Mac Nut Mahi, Alaskan King Crab, Coconut Crunchy Shrimp to the best Prime Rib Redondo has to offer, our menu is filled with tempting items,” the chain says.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib prides itself on carving prime rib right at the table. “The unique menu features our Roasted Prime Ribs of Beef served table side from gleaming silver carts. Proudly serving Certified Angus Beef® brand for over 30 years, other menu favorites include charbroiled fillet mignon, the Lawry’s Prime Ribeye steak, and a Prime New York Strip steak,” the chain says.

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse offers both a single cut and 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib.”The food was excellent beyond my expectations. It has world class prime rib steak. Mine was cooked to perfection,” one diner said.