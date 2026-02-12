5 Chain Restaurants Serving Pulled Pork Piled High

These chains serve pulled pork sandwiches stacked high.

Pulled pork is one of the most delicious meats at a BBQ restaurant. Generally made with pork shoulder that is slow cooked, either slow-smoked over wood or in a slow cooker seasoned to perfection, then, shredded and mixed with sauce, it is delicious on its own or served sandwich style. Where can you get the best pulled pork at a chain restaurant? Here are 5 chains serving pulled pork piled high.

Mission BBQ Pulled Pork

Mission BBQ is one of my favorite chains for delicious BBQ meats and sides, served with a patriotic flair. The pulled pork is a customer favorite “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, adding, “the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Famous Dave’s Pulled Pork

Famous Dave’s BBQ is known for large portion sizes, delicious smoked meats, cornbread, signature sauces, and next-level pulled pork. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me,” one diner wrote on Yelp.

City Barbeque Pulled Pork

City Barbeque is a Midwestern chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. It serves delicious pulled pork made in one of its hickory-burning smokers, which slow-cooks its tender meats. The meat is piled high and served with a sauce of your choice.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its steak but also offers a variety of great BBQ options, including pulled pork. Our reviewer maintains that the pulled pork sandwich is not to be missed. The pork is "slow-cooked and with some kind of undisclosed sauce," and "plopped onto a Texas-sized bun and a side of steak fries." There is so much meat on the sandwich, "I actually had to knock some of it off so I could form a manageable sandwich," the reviewer writes. "Its natural juicy flavors complement the buttery and toasted bun well, creating cohesion in every bite as well as a savory heartiness. And that's before I even added in the sauce."

Dickey’s

Dickey’s Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich, piled high with slow-cooked pork shoulder on a garlic butter-toasted brioche bun, topped with coleslaw, is a favorite of BBQ fanatics. It often gets ranked as one of the best BBQ sandwiches of all the chains.