5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stacked Triple-Decker Sandwiches

These chain restaurants serve towering triple-decker sandwiches stacked high with meat, bacon, and bread.

A good triple decker sandwich is hard to mess up—three slices of toasted bread, ham/turkey/chicken with bacon, tomatoes, and mayonnaise make the foundation of this fan-favorite menu item. The sandwich can be adapted to taste with the addition of ingredients like avocado and lettuce, but really there’s no wrong way to enjoy a club. So where can you get one so big it will keep you going for hours? Here are five chain restaurants known for excellent triple-decker sandwiches.

Snuffer’s

The Triple Decker Club Sandwich at Snuffer’s is a huge sandwich packed with quality ingredients that will satisfy even the hungriest diner. This sandwich is made with baked ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, American and Swiss cheese, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnaise served on sourdough bread. With a side serving of potato fries, this is a truly filling meal.

Brent’s Deli

West Coast chain Brent’s Deli has several delicious triple-decker sandwiches on the menu. The Brent’s Special Club is made with turkey, avocado, bacon and American cheese, served with crisp lettuce, tomato, Thousand Island dressing and mayonnaise. The Grilled Chicken Breast Club is also a crowd favorite, made with chicken, bacon and American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, Thousand Island dressing and mayonnaise.

Danny’s Restaurant

Texas-based Danny's Restaurant has a hearty Triple Decker Club Sandwich on the menu, for guests who want something different from the chain's usual Tex-Mex offerings. This sandwich is made with ham, bacon, American sliced cheese, mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, tomato and french fries.

Mimi’s Cafe

Mimi’s Cafe has some truly impressive sandwiches on the menu, like the Roasted Turkey Club. This triple decker is made with slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough. “I’m kind of boring and my go to has always been the Chinese chicken salad.. but I’m glad I tried the club sandwich. It really hit the spot. I added avocado to it upon delivery – which made it an instant winner,” one diner said.

First Watch

The sandwiches at First Watch are generously packed with ingredients and delicious to boot. The Monterey Club is a showstopper of a triple decker sandwich, made with turkey, bacon, avocado, organic mixed greens, tomato, Monterey Jack and mayo on sourdough. This meal is served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens or a bowl of soup. “I highly recommend First Watch for their exceptional cuisine,” one diner shared. “Their pecan salad with a half Monterey turkey avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese sandwich is outstanding.”