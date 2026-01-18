These chains serve standout beef-and-cheddar sandwiches with rich cheese and tender roast beef.

Roast beef and cheddar are the perfect combination, and the roast beef and cheddar sandwich is even better. While it’s not always on the menu at your favorite restaurant, there are some places that will make it for you if you ask. Others, well, they specialize in the delicious meal. Where can you get the best one? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best beef and cheddar sandwiches.

Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar

Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar is the chain’s trademark sandwich. They recently revamped it, taking the “famous roast beef, topped it with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served it on a toasted onion roll. And then we said ‘I told you so,'” they write in the menu description. Jess Kelly, and ETNT writer, explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Jimmy John’s Roast Beef & Cheddar

Jimmy John’s Roast Beef & Cheddar is a delicious sub with horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. The savory sandwich has become popular with fans of the sub shop.

Firehouse Subs Beef ‘n Cheddar Brisket

If you are a fan of slow-cooked brisket, head to Firehouse Subs and order the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket. “Tender USDA Choice beef brisket, smoked up to 16 hours, melted cheddar, creamy mayo, and Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce – this sub is a smoky masterpiece you can enjoy hot or cold,” the chain says.

Potbelly Beef & Cheddar

There is no Beef & Cheddar currently on the Potbelly menu, but it can be ordered at the famed sandwich shop, featuring tender roast beef and melted cheddar cheese. Some customers add caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Melt Shop Beef & Cheddar

The Melt Shop’s Beef & Cheddar is basically its signature Burger Melt, featuring Wagyu beef, American & aged cheddar, pickles, caramelized onions, and burger sauce, on sourdough or brioche.

Togo’s Beef & Cheddar

At Togo's, you can usually get a roast beef and cheddar sandwich featuring its trademark hot or cold roast beef with melted cheese. Many order it "Togo's Style," with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, pepperoncinis, salt, and pepper on your choice of bread, with customization options such as avocado, bacon, or different breads and cheeses.