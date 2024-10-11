17 Best Soup Recipes For Weight Loss

Soup is the ultimate cozy winter food. Whether you prefer butternut squash, tortilla, or classic chicken noodle, a bowl of soup can do more than just satisfy your cravings—it can also support your weight loss goals.

Research suggests that soup may aid in weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness and reducing calorie intake. A study published in the journal Appetite found that enjoying soup before a meal can help curb hunger, while the British Journal of Nutrition reported that regular soup consumption is associated with higher intakes of protein and fiber, improved diet quality, and lower body fat levels.

To reap these benefits, it's important to choose the right kinds of weight loss soup recipes. Here are 17 delicious soup recipes that can help you lose weight while still enjoying hearty, flavorful meals. Plus, if you're looking for more healthy inspiration, don't miss these 65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss.

How Soup Can Help You Lose Weight

In looking for a healthy soup recipe to support your weight loss goals, there are a few things to consider.

Opt for Lower-Calorie Soups: For starters, you can choose soups that are lower in calories, which are usually the ones with a broth base instead of cream or milk.

For starters, you can choose soups that are lower in calories, which are usually the ones with a broth base instead of cream or milk. Look for Protein-Rich Ingredients: Include protein in your soup to make it more satisfying and keep you full for longer. Healthy protein sources like meat, beans, or tofu can help support muscle maintenance and curb hunger.

Include protein in your soup to make it more satisfying and keep you full for longer. Healthy protein sources like meat, beans, or tofu can help support muscle maintenance and curb hunger. Add Fiber-Packed Components: Incorporate fiber-rich ingredients such as rice, whole grain pasta, and vegetables. Fiber helps regulate digestion, increases satiety, and can prevent overeating by making the meal more filling.

The Best Weight Loss Soup Recipes

Best-Ever Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

A classic chicken noodle soup is the perfect comfort recipe for cold weather months, and because it's low in calories and fat and contains filling protein from the chicken, this recipe ends up being a great weight-loss soup, too.

Get the recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup.

Healthy Butternut Squash Soup

Packed with fiber and vitamins and with only 150 calories per serving, this butternut squash soup makes for a super healthy appetizer or side dish to complement your main course.

Get the recipe for Butternut Squash Soup.

Hearty Asian Beef Noodle Soup

This beef noodle soup is full of flavor and nutrients from ingredients like ginger, onions, beef stock, bok choy, and beef chuck roast—which is a high-protein, low-fat meat, making it an ideal choice for weight loss plans.

Get the recipe for Asian Beef Noodle Soup.

Hearty Italian Sausage Soup

Soups can be comforting and healthy at the same time, like this hearty Italian sausage soup, for example. It's high in protein because of the turkey sausage and high in fiber because of the green beans, tomatoes, and whole wheat pasta, which makes it an extra satiating and filling meal—all for only 360 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe for Italian Sausage Soup.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Treat yourself to a flavorful bowl of this chicken tortilla soup, which has only 300 calories and 11 grams of fat, plus filling protein from the boneless chicken breasts. Another plus? This recipe calls for cubes of avocado on top, which is a fruit that has been linked to weight loss.

Get the recipe for Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

This tomato and black bean soup is full of protein (16 grams) and fiber (8 grams) because of the ham hock, black beans, veggies, and fat-free Greek yogurt, making it an ideal weight loss soup to try this winter. Throw it all in your slow cooker and wait for the magic to happen.

Get the recipe for Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup

With 25 grams of protein per serving, this Green Chile Pork Soup is one of the highest-protein soups on our list! In addition to protein, it also contains 6 grams of fiber and has only 3 grams of fat and less than 260 calories.

Get the recipe for Green Chile Pork Soup.

Keto-Friendly Avocado Soup

This Keto-friendly avocado soup is perfect for anyone following a Keto diet to lose weight. Not only have avocados been linked to weight loss, but this recipe keeps the carbohydrate count low while still providing filling fiber, which is important for Keto weight loss plans.

Get the recipe for Avocado Soup.

Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup

If you're on the Whole30 diet or are just trying to lower your carb intake, this chicken "zoodle" soup is for you. Using zucchini noodles (zoodles) instead of pasta, this soup can provide protein, fiber, and helpful vitamins while still fitting into a paleo or Whole30 eating plan.

Get the recipe for Chicken Zoodle Soup.

Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli

Craving Olive Garden but don't want to leave the house? You can make this copycat Pasta Fagioli, one of their most popular dishes. A benefit of cooking this at home—aside from not having to leave the comfort of your kitchen—is that it's a much healthier version than what you'd get in the restaurant.

Get the recipe for Pasta Fagioli.

Keto Cheeseburger Soup

Another Keto-friendly recipe, this cheeseburger soup is super creamy and full of flavor. It relies on fat sources like sour cream, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese to keep you full, and because this soup is high-fat and low-carb, it can help those on the Keto diet stick to their goals.

Get the recipe for Cheeseburger Soup.

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice Soup

We love this chicken and rice soup not only because it can be made in the instant pot to save you time and energy, but also because it's packed with helpful weight loss nutrients like protein from the chicken and fiber from the wild rice. This recipe also yields about eight cups of soup so it's perfect for meal prepping.

Get the recipe for Chicken and Rice Soup.

Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup

Need a boost of fiber for lunch or dinner? Try this veggie-packed minestrone. Made with white beans, carrots, green beans, zucchini, onions, and potatoes, you'll rack up fiber and will feel satiated until your next meal.

Get the recipe for Veggie-Packed Minestrone.

Beef Barley Soup

For a low-calorie, high-protein, high-fiber soup, try making this beef and barley recipe. With protein-filled beef and fiber-filled barley, you can't go wrong with this tasty meal.

Get the recipe for Beef Barley Soup.

Vegetable Quinoa Soup

Quinoa is one of the highest-protein grains you can eat, which makes it the perfect base for a filling weight-loss soup. Not only is it a protein source, but quinoa is considered a "complete protein," meaning it has all nine essential amino acids—something that is less common in plant-based proteins. With quinoa and plenty of vegetables, this soup is a healthy choice for your weight loss goals.

Get the recipe for Vegetable Quinoa Soup.

Potato and Kale Soup

Made with chicken, potatoes, and kale, this is a healthy soup to warm up with for the rest of the winter season. It has only 370 calories and 8 grams of fat, and the chicken guarantees that you'll still have plenty of protein to meet your goals for the day.

Get the recipe for Potato and Kale Soup.

Healthy Asian Soba Noodle Soup

In the mood for more of a Japanese-style soup? This soba noodle soup recipe gives you plenty of protein and fiber with less than 300 calories, and it's packed with flavor from the bok choy, onions, garlic, cayenne, and tamari.

Get the recipe for Asian Soba Noodle Soup.