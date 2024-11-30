8 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Surf & Turf

Some of the most decadent meals anyone can order at a restaurant include a perfectly cooked steak or a savory plate of seafood. And some steakhouses have taken it upon themselves to offer the best of both worlds: surf and turf.

While you could technically pair any seafood and meat to give you both literal "land and sea," a traditional surf and turf meal pairs together steak and shellfish. This often means that it's one of the pricier meals on the menu, but it's also highly sought-after and something any good steakhouse will want to make sure is included on the menu.

Some steakhouse chains offer a wide variety of classic surf and turf combinations, while others are more minimalist but excel at just one or two options. The next time hunger strikes in a big way, you can satiate those cravings with a satisfying surf and turf plate at one of these popular steakhouse chains.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the most popular steakhouse chains in the country, and it's easy to see why. Its affordable prices and quality steaks make this a great option when the family is in the mood for a nice evening at a steakhouse that will not break the bank.

For surf and turf fans, there are a few options to choose from, including Longhorn's Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp and Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail. While surf and turf meals typically include a steak option, those looking for a break from red meat can also order the BBQ Chicken & Redrock Grilled Shrimp.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House sticks to a few tried-and-true surf and turf meals that keep hungry customers coming back. For pre-selected pairings on the menu, diners can order the Cajun Ribeye, which includes a Cajun-spiced 12-ounce steak along with shrimp, crawfish, tomatoes, lemon butter, and green onions. Or, try the Urban Cowboy, which includes a 12-ounce New York Strip steak with grilled shrimp, lemon butter, and green onions.

Guests can also choose their preferred cut of steak and pair it with a number of toppings, including a Cajun topping, Urban Cowboy topping, or an Oscar-style topping, which traditionally comes with lump crab meat. The topping at Saltgrass is also accompanied by lemon butter, red pepper flakes, green onions, capers, and fried asparagus. Diners can also order the Gulf Coast Steak and Shrimp Combo or the Bacon-Wrapped Six-Ounce Filet with your choice of grilled or fried shrimp.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's is a great place for steak connoisseurs, and things only get better when looking for surf and turf options on its menu. Guests choose from a selection of steaks and chops or upgrade to Wagyu or dry-aged steak.

From there, several enhancements are available on the menu for a surf and turf dining experience, including petite cold-water lobster tail, seared jumbo scallop, and Oscar-style topping. To take the guesswork out of ordering dinner, simply order the Surf and Turf Filet Trio, which comes with filet medallions topped with a mini crab cake, scallops, and jumbo shrimp.

The Palm

For a more grand steakhouse experience, hungry diners can head to The Palm. It has a reputation for being more of an iconic steakhouse that avid diners add to their bucket list, and for many, it lives up to the hype. The menu at The Palm is a little more straightforward than what guests will find at larger, more casual steakhouse chains, proving in many instances that less is actually more. For surf and turf aficionados, head straight for The Palm Duo, which includes an eight-ounce center-cut filet and an eight-ounce lobster tail.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

High-end steakhouse chain Ruth's Chris Steak House is, in many ways, the kind of restaurant reserved for special occasions. Perusing the menu, diners know they are in for a treat. Its entrées include the usual suspects like the New York strip, ribeye, and filet. Make these a surf and turf plate by adding one of several entrée complements, such as lobster tail, grilled shrimp, or Oscar style (crab cake, asparagus, béarnaise sauce). Diners also look forward to Ruth's Classics, a prix-fixe menu that includes filet and shrimp as well as a classic surf and turf entrée that pairs a six-ounce filet with lobster tail.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

The home of the Bloomin' Onion is known as an affordable steakhouse chain with a big menu and laidback vibe. With a recent effort to make the food even tastier, steak fans have much to look forward to the next time they open up a menu at Outback. For a typical surf and turf dinner, be on the lookout for sirloin with a choice of grilled or coconut shrimp, ribeye with a choice of shrimp, and filet mignon with lobster. Or jazz things up with a surf and turf pasta dish, like the Kingsland Steak & Shrimp Pasta or Queensland Chicken & Shrimp Pasta.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Dining at Morton's The Steakhouse sets guests up for a memorable meal. Start by ordering a Chef's Selection, like its filet mignon and lobster tail combo, or guests can create their own surf-and-turf dining experience by purchasing steak and seafood items a la carte off the menu.

Guests can find all of the usual suspects on the menu at Morton's, including USDA Prime Filet Mignon, Cajun Ribeye, and Prime New York Strip. From there, diners can add enhancements to go along with their steak, including seafood choices like cold-water lobster tail, jumbo grilled shrimp, bacon-wrapped sea scallops, and "Oscar Style" crab.

Texas Roadhouse

Surf and turf options are almost as plentiful at Texas Roadhouse as the number of steaks available on the menu. Guests can pair a number of different steaks with grilled shrimp, like sirloin, ribeye, and filet. In fact, Texas Roadhouse's grilled shrimp sidekick is available as an accompaniment to any steak entrée, like its hand-cut steaks that include a porterhouse, T-bone, Ft. Worth Ribeye, prime rib, and filet medallions. That way, no matter which steak is selected, guests can construct their very own surf and turf meal.