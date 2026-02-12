6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Budget Sirloin Steaks

These chains serve hearty sirloin steaks without cutting corners.

Craving a steak but don’t feel like spending a fortune? You can still dine out at your favorite restaurants on a hearty and tasty piece of red meat without breaking the bank. Ordering a piece of sirloin is one of the most cost-effective steaks on the menu. The popular cut comes from the rear portion of the cow and is usually lean, flavorful, and tender. Where can you get a good sirloin steak? Here are 6 chain restaurants that don’t skimp on the sirloin.

LongHorn Steakhouse

One of the most budget-friendly options on the LongHorn Steakhouse menu is the 8-oz. Renegade Sirloin meal. For $19.29, you get a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust, grilled to perfection, with a side and a salad of your choice.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Over at Black Angus, you can enjoy a classic steakhouse environment with stellar deals. The 6-ounce top sirloin meal is just $19.99, which includes two classic sides. Or, you can opt for a 12-ounce sirloin for $27.99.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback serves delicious steaks, and its Outback Center Cut Sirloin is a popular option. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides for $17.99. “The sirloin is the most popular, it’s a very lean steak,” one Redditor says. “Overall I’d say the sirloin is the best now,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Craving steak for breakfast? Bob Evans offers USDA Choice sirloin steak on its breakfast and dinner menus, often featured in options such as the Sirloin Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs (1350–1390 cal) or as part of the steak tips dinner. The sirloin is typically served with sides like mashed potatoes, broccoli, and bread, or hash browns/home fries for breakfast.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up big-flavor steaks at an unbeatable value, and the best deal is the sirloin. While most steak dinners at TR will cost you over $20, the 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin meal for $17.99. The smaller piece of meat comes with your choice of two sides and is cooked to your liking.

Logan’s Roadhouse

At Logan’s Roadhouse, you can get a 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal with two sides for $19.99. If you prefer something other than steak, order the $14.99 American Roundhouse meal, which comes with Hand-Breaded Chicken Bites or the All-American Cheeseburger.