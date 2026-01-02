7 Chain Restaurants That Know How to Sear a Steak Right

These chains are known for steaks with a perfect sear and juicy, tender centers.

Unless you’re enjoying a delicious prime rib, the searing on a steak is everything: When done with skill and precision, the right sear will result in a steak that is tender and juicy on the inside and beautifully caramelized and crispy on the outside. Anyone who has ever cooked a steak at home knows this means extreme high heat and patience, whether it’s a regular or reverse-sear process, otherwise you end up with a very sad grey steak. Here are seven chains where the steaks are seared to perfection.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

The steaks at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse are seared to perfection every time. “We had the filet mignon and the dry aged ribeye steaks. They were both absolutely amazing, cooked to perfection. I couldn’t recommend it enough,” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners love the quality and consistency of Texas Roadhouse steaks. “Excellent steak cooking! I had the bone-in 18 oz Ribeye steak. It was cooked on a grill and it was delicious. It was worth driving 30 miles,” one fan said. “I will not hesitate to drive that far for the perfect grilled steak.”

Ruth’s Chris

The steaks at Ruth’s Chris are outstanding, fans say. “I finally tried the cowboy ribeye and it was 10/10. Ordered it medium rare with blue cheese crust, and it was perfectly cooked with a pink center and perfect sear, for great flavor. I added the ruth’s chopped salad and a side of the sweet potato casserole. Perfect meal,” one diner shared.

The Capital Grille

The expert chefs at The Capital Grille serve up deliciously seared steaks every time. “The service was absolutely flawless. We had the filet and lobster, and it’s been a long time since I’ve had a lobster tail that good. The steak was perfectly cooked and seasoned. We’re so happy with this meal and will definitely be regulars,” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ocean Prime

Diners say the steaks at Ocean Prime are consistently cooked to perfection. “The steak was flawlessly cooked to temperature, with a beautiful sear and depth of flavor that spoke to the quality of the cut and the skill behind the grill. Sides were equally impressive, especially the jalepeno au gratin potatoes and the grilled asparagus, both are OUT OF THIS WORLD DELICIOUS!” one diner said.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse doesn’t disappoint, diners say. “Satisfactory char, and a marinaded/glazed sweetness on the Prime Bone-in Ribeye. I prefer a meatier profile to my steaks, but the clean plate can’t complain,” one fan shared.

Smith & Wollensky

Diners at Smith & Wollensky know they will get a beautifully seared steak every time. “The highlight, of course, was the Ribeye steak that I ordered rare,” one fan said. “It was cooked exactly the way I love it, with a perfect sear on the outside and a warm, beautifully red center on the inside. The meat was incredibly tender, juicy, and full of rich, beefy flavor. You could really taste the quality of the beef—it had excellent marbling that gave every bite a buttery texture and depth of flavor that’s hard to find anywhere else. It truly melted in my mouth.”