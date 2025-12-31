7 Chain Restaurants That Use USDA Prime Steak

These chains proudly serve USDA Prime steaks known for premium flavor and tenderness.

When it comes to high-quality steaks, search for prime USDA meat. When you’re craving a marbled USDA steak, cooked to perfection, nothing is more disappointing than being served an overcooked cheap cut that you’re going to have to mask with an ungodly amount of steak sauce to make it edible. There are plenty of chains out there that are serving high-quality beef to their customers. Here are 7 chains that serve USDA prime steak at their establishment.

Smith & Wollensky’s

Smith & Wollensky’s is known for their dry aged steaks, but it’s also worth mentioning that they start with prime cuts to begin with. “Our classic steakhouse cuts are USDA Prime, grain fed, and humanely raised. Further enhanced through in-house aging for a minimum of 28 days, the steaks’ natural flavor and tenderness are intensified,” the company says. “Our USDA Prime steaks, signature filets, and American Wagyu are sourced from a network of small family farms and sustainably produced by our partners at Double R Ranch and Snake River Farms.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK

STK doesn’t just focus on the vibes, but quality and freshness, as well. “Not only is STK one of the best steakhouses in New York City, it’s also one of its most chic and stylish restaurants in general,” as described on Goldbelly. The steakhouse has now branched out to Miami Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Denver, and Las Vegas, and Denver, in addition to offering nationwide shipping. “Beef is only sourced from Angus USDA Choice or USDA Prime cattle raised in the Midwestern region of the US. Angus beef is corn finished to give it its distinct marbling, tenderness, texture & flavor,” their website says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse focuses on offering prime cuts, serving nothing but the best to their customers. The company mentions that “prime” is the “highest quality grade designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in terms of tenderness, juiciness and flavor. This quality grade is determined by maturity and marbling scores, with abundant marbling being required. Less than 2 percent of the nation’s beef supply earns the designation of “Prime” beef,” the company’s website says. “Our Prime Beef at Morton’s is aged for 23-28 days and is custom-cut per Morton’s specification, by a network of experienced meat cutters, which assures the highest quality. Our meat arrives fresh to our locations ready to partake in the ultimate dining experience!”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar makes sure that their customers are getting a high quality product when they come in for a night out. “Only 10% of all beef earns the top-tier industry rating of USDA Prime. As a Prime steakhouse, we’re proud to be one of a select few in the nation to offer USDA Prime beef, sourced from small Midwest farms,” the company said. “Our USDA Prime beef is proudly sourced from family-run farms across the Midwest by our trusted partners.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse backs that they have high quality cuts, and even jumps in to answer questions from customers about their product. “All U.S. beef is grass fed for a period of time and is safe, wholesome, and nutritious,” Jorge C., a Business Manager at LongHorn Steakhouse said. “Longhorn serves fresh, never frozen, USDA Choice grain-finished beef that is aged to ensure tenderness and flavor. That means our suppliers use grain in the latter part of the life cycle. At LongHorn, we only use fresh, top-quality beef in our restaurants. All of our beef products meet or exceed USDA and FDA guidelines for safe and wholesome food.”

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is known for having an abundance of fresh beef, among other cuts, so quality certainly matters above all else. “A strip derived from and Prime USDA certified Angus cow has the highest standards of quality and taste – guaranteeing a juicy and delicious experience,” the company said on their website. “The NY strip steak is a staple of American steakhouses, and for good reason. This particular cut also comes on the bone, adding even more to [its] flavor and rarity!”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is known for their upscale vibes and tasty food that goes beyond the steaks, like creamy soups, appetizers, and juicy burgers. “The cornerstone of our menu is aged USDA Prime Beef, and our mouthwatering appetizers, hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood enrich your dining experience,” according to the website.