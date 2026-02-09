5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Hand-Breaded Chicken and Biscuits

These chains serve hand-breaded fried chicken and fresh biscuits diners rave about.

Fried chicken and biscuits is a Southern staple meal popular around the whole country for good reason: Whether on a platter or as a sandwich, fried chicken and biscuits go so well together, especially when the chicken is fresh and hand-breaded and the biscuits are made from scratch throughout the day. So which chains offer this thoroughly addictive comfort food? Here are five chains where the hand-breaded chicken and fresh biscuits are exceptional every day.

Bojangles

Bojangles offers diners delicious hand-breaded fried chicken and fresh biscuits all day long. Fans who love the made-from-scratch biscuits will appreciate the new Breakfast Bo-Rito, packed with sausage, eggs, crispy Bo-Rounds®, melty Monterey Jack cheese and Southern-style sausage gravy, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Texas Pete® Hot Sauce.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A proudly makes its biscuits from scratch every day, and hand-breads every piece of chicken. “You might be surprised to know… 👀 At Chick-fil-A, our chicken has NEVER been pre-made,” the chain says via a Facebook video. “Every single filet is freshly hand-breaded in our signature seasoning blend throughout the day — often just minutes before it’s served.”

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken serves up delicious biscuits made fresh throughout the day and breaded chicken that’s tenderized, brined in buttermilk, and fried to golden-brown perfection. “Cheddar chicken biscuit was good, hot, and fresh. In town working a few weeks. This will definitely be my spot to go while in town,” one customer said.

Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken

Diners love the fried chicken and biscuits at Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken. “Delicious!!! Fried chicken was amazing and the biscuits were out of this world! Highly recommend and will definitely be coming back,” one fan raved.

Popeyes

Popeye’s hand-breads every piece of chicken in-house and offers delicious buttery biscuits diners love. “I’ll always love you Popeyes!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their chicken and biscuits meal. “Best nationwide fried chicken eatery across the country!” Another agreed, saying, “When Popeyes is done right..it’s almost unbeatable..and this goes for any high end restaurant or fast food chain..and dare I say your mom and grandmas secret recipe as well.”