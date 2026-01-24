5 Best Chain Restaurants Known for Fried Chicken That Comes in Family Buckets

These fried chicken buckets are made for sharing, complete with sides and family meals.

Fried chicken served in a big cardboard bucket or box is an instantly recognizable image, made famous by chains such as KFC that have used buckets for decades. These generously portioned meals are meant to be shared, and often come listed in the family section of the menu, complete with a host of different sides depending on the restaurant. Next time you want to skip cooking and enjoy an indulgent meal, here are five chain restaurants where the fried chicken comes in family-friendly sized buckets for a convenient, delicious meal without the work.

Jollibee

The Bucket Treat D from Jollibee is enough for the hungriest family: 12pc of crispy, juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken (6 legs, 6 thighs, choose between Original or Spicy) served with any 5 sides and 5 pies. For those who love the Filipino-style spaghetti, the Bucket Treat B is ideal: 6pc of Chickenjoy fried chicken (3 legs, 3 thighs) served with a Jolly Spaghetti Family Pack and 3 pies.

Popeyes

Popeyes has a 12 pc Classic Signature Chicken Family Meal for guests to enjoy. This meal contains 12 pieces of juicy signature chicken, marinated in Louisiana herbs and seasonings then battered up with crunchy southern coating and fried until golden brown. Family Meals Includes 2 large signature sides, and 6 warm buttermilk biscuits.

KFC

KFC has some great family meals to choose from: The Taste of KFC 6 pc. Deal includes 6 pieces of fried chicken (2 drums, 2 thighs, 1 breast, 1 wing) with sides of mac & cheese, coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet corn, and 4 biscuits. There’s also the 6 pc. Tenders + 12 pc. Nuggets Family Meal, which includes 6 pieces of hand breaded Original Recipe® tenders, 12 chicken nuggets, 2 large sides, 4 biscuits, and 6 dipping sauces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Guthrie’s

Guthrie’s has a huge bucket of fried chicken on the menu. “If you’re having a party, or you just really love chicken fingers, then the ‘GUT BUCKET’ is the way to go,” the chain says. “25 of our perfectly golden fried chicken fingers and lots of our signature sauce. Or, level it up to a Family Meal and add a bucket of fries, 4 slices of toast, 4 servings of our slaw, and a gallon of our signature sweet tea.”

Golden Chick

Golden Chick has a family meal called The Mixer which has it all: 8 pieces of Mixed Chicken, 16 Tenders, 8 Rolls, family gravy or sauce, and 3 family sides. There’s also the Golden Tenders option, with 12 Tender Meal with gravy or sauce, 2 family sides & 4 Rolls.