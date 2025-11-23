7 Deals Costco Members Call Total Jackpots This Month

Costco shoppers are used to getting great bargains year-round but once in a while the store will have a deal so good shoppers feel like they hit the jackpot. From high-end steaks to fan-favorite flour, candy and coffee, these grocery finds have members stocking up as quickly as possible. So what exactly should shoppers be looking out for on their next run? Here are seven deals Costco members should snap up before they’re gone.

King Arthur Neapolitan Pizza Flour

One Costco shopper was thrilled to discover the King Arthur Neapolitan Pizza Flour at their local warehouse. “Finally found my holy grail at a local warehouse (King Arthur 00 Pizza Flour). I’ve seen this posted at other warehouses but never found them in the Portland area. Tonight I hit the jackpot – King Arthur 00 Pizza Flour (#1700905) at the Ridgefield, WA store. Came home with 4 bags (20 lbs) – guess it’s time for another pizza party!” the shopper said.

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways ($39.99 down from $49.99) are a seasonal fan-favorite item. “David’s Butter Pecan Meltaways! Just $9.39,” one happy shopper said, posting a picture of their find. “I love these around the holidays!”

Two Brothers Coffee Sweet Home Chicago Coffee Blend

One Costco shopper spotted some Two Brothers Coffee Sweet Home Chicago Coffee Blend that had just been roasted. “Scored some actual fresh coffee today,” they said, posting a picture of the pack. “Oh man I’ve been stalking for weeks and could only find batches from 9/04 … time to make a Costco run,” another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Haribo Gold Bears

One lucky Costco shopper found a great deal on Haribo candies. “Haribo gummi bears 125 packages (3.12 lbs total) $7.97 Waltham, MA. $2.50 a pound for Haribo isn’t bad… especially if you like these small packs,” they said.

O’Sole Mio Cheese & Spinach Manicotti

Some Costco locations now carry O’Sole Mio Cheese & Spinach Manicotti and shoppers are thrilled. “It’s a SF bay area exclusive. The price is decent and it’s super easy to make (35min in the oven after assembly). Fed the 3 of us for lunch today,” one Redditor said.

Bikaji Bhujia Mix

One Costco shopper spotted 2 lbs boxes of Bikaji Bhujia Mix for 97¢. “It’s delicious. You can eat it as is, or as a crunchy topper to anything. My fav is to add in on top of plain yogurt, with some pomegranates,” one fan said.

Whole Boneless Ribeye

The Costco meat section is always worth keeping an eye on—one shopper spotted an incredible deal at their local warehouse. “$75 off whole boneless beef ribeye Costco Matthews, NC. The pre-discount packages ranged from around $250-400. What an incredible deal! $75 off a package of whole boneless ribeye,” the member said.