5 Chain Restaurants Known for Desserts “Bigger Than Your Head”

Dessert-lovers who want a huge treat to round off their meals (or, just the dessert itself for a meal, no judgement here) have some great choices when it comes to giant portions from chain restaurants. Whether it’s a cookie or cake, ice cream or anything with chocolate, these chains have desserts so big they can easily be shared or taken home to finish later. If you’re in the mood for something special, here are five chain restaurants where the desserts are gigantic, and fans love them.

The Cheesecake Factory

The desserts at The Cheesecake Factory are notoriously generous (some fans have referred to them as “insane”). A slice of the regular original cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping is huge, and easily shared amongst two people (or you can just take the leftovers home). “Expect HUGE portions, I wouldn’t recommend getting a starter and a main as the starter is a main in itself,” one diner said.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is famous for its gigantic “Pizookie” cookies, which are baked in an individual skillet and topped with ice cream. “The salted Carmel with pretzel bits is my favorite pizookie and I’m not a dessert person,” one Redditor said. “Genuinely I could eat this every day,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse‘s Chocolate Tower for 2 is stupendous: This “massive slice of chocolate heaven” consists of a towering chocolate 6-layer cake with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and served with raspberry sauce. “Yum.. I love the Warm Carmel Salted Cookie too!” one fan said.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s The Great Wall of Chocolate is six layers of chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, semi-sweet chocolate chips that fans are obsessed with. “P.F. Chang’s Great Wall Of Chocolate cake slice is moist (at least the one in the valley is when I’ve gotten it), fudgey, balanced, and has the most delicious raspberry coulis on the side that I could drink. I crave that cake- never thought I’d say that about anything from P.F. Chang’s,” one diner raved.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Chocolate Lasagna is a showstopper: Decadent layers of chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, and a delicate layer of crushed wafers, topped with chocolate sauce. “Okay so I have been obsessed with Olive Garden’s Chocolate Lasagna cake. So delicious I could rave about it for 30 minutes,” one fan raved.