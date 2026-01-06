These chains are famous for sandwiches piled high with meat and serious deli-style portions.

When I was a kid, my father used to take me to delis where the sandwiches were so big, you could barely fit your mouth around them. The old school deli way to make a sandwich, whether you are in an iconic Jewish deli somewhere in New York City or an Italian deli in New Jersey, involves piling meat sky high between slices of bread, condiments, slices of cheese, and veggies. Where can you get the biggest and most filling sandwiches in the country? Here are 5 chain restaurants known for stacking the meat sky-high.

Arby’s

If you want to hit a drive-through for a stacked roast beef sandwich, head to Arby’s. The classic, the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, offers a lot of roast beef for the buck. If the regular heap of meat isn’t enough, you can ask for more. However, employees say they take meat seriously. “I work at an arbys, if it says half pound and says double meat, 100% I’m putting a full pound,” one confirms on Reddit. “​​Same here. Id half do it out of spite and half do it to see how ridiculous a pound of it on the poor sesame bun looks,” another says.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is one of the best sandwich chains in the country, “and it’s not even close,” one responded. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? People love their sub rolls and the cold cuts are “sliced to order,” says a Redditor. “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” What should you order? “13 Original Italian or #56 Big Kahuna (I add chipotle mayo) are my Jersey Mike’s go to sandwiches. I have never found a national chain that comes close to them,” one revealed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs are “slept on” and deserve to be on the list of the best sandwiches, piled high with slices of meat. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Many noted that Potbelly has some of the best stacked sandwiches. “The chicken club sandwich is my favorite!” writes one Redditor. “They have the best damn cookies anywhere,” another adds. “Honestly, I personally don’t get the hype for Jersey Mike’s over Potbelly’s. Yes, you get to see them fresh slice your ingredients at Mike’s and fresh is definitely neat, but doesn’t fresh doesn’t automatically mean superior ingredients or flavor. I think I’ve done three side to side comparisons now of like-to-like sandwiches, and for me, Potbelly’s wins in flavor vs. Jersey Mike’s hands down every time,” one argued.

Jimmy John’s

Lots of people choose Jimmy John’s as the best sandwich shop, especially when it comes to stacked sandwiches. “Jimmy johns is great,” one writes, “and arguably has higher quality cold cuts than jersey mikes at better prices.” Another maintains that “Jimmy John’s is much better for price.”