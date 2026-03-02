7 Chain Restaurants With Steaks Big Enough to Share

From massive tomahawks to porterhouses, these chain steakhouses serve oversized cuts.

Sharing a giant steak is an ideal dinner option when you want a little of everything, whether it’s a meal for two or family-style for the whole table. Many restaurants offer huge steaks meant for sharing, from behemoth tomahawk cuts to hefty slabs of ribeye. Some are so big even regular tables would struggle to get through it—we’re talking steaks bigger than your head. So where are these mammoth meat items to be found? Here are seven chain restaurants serving up steaks so big the whole table will be happy.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has a ridiculously huge (in a good way!) 44 oz Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye made for sharing. The upscale steakhouse chain also has a hearty 26 oz USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone on the menu for those who want a lot of meat but maybe not that much. Either way, you will have leftovers for days.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse offers hungry guests a hefty, hearty, and thoroughly delicious 35 oz USDA Prime Tomahawk on “Tomahawk Tuesday”, a three-course steak dinner for two. “This dramatic long bone-in ribeye steak is prepared with precision,” the restaurant says. “We mean 1600° of fire, signature seasoning and steak butter that enhances the rich, intense flavor found in this high-quality USDA cut. Choose this if you prefer a blend of high marbling, tenderness, and smokiness from the bone.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a whopping 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye on the menu for guests to share. “Not only is this special type of steak a marvel to look at, it is absolutely delicious,” the restaurant says. “A sophisticated, upscale variety – a properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds.” The 24 oz T-Bone is also an excellent choice.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse diners can indulge in the beautiful 34 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk, the biggest steak on the menu with the 28 oz Dry-Aged Porterhouse coming in second. “The food is a highlight: beautifully presented steaks served sizzling, flavorful sides, and indulgent desserts that feel made for sharing, all matching the upscale energy of the space,” one happy diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse has a large 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye on the menu, meant for sharing at the table. There’s also a 36 oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse available for diners who want to indulge in something truly special. With that and a few sides, you will be set (expect leftovers).

Mastro’s

The 33oz “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop at Mastro’s is a 28-day wet-aged USDA Prime steak cooked in a 1500-degree broiler, served sizzling hot with clarified butter on plates heated to 450 degrees, and meant for sharing—but you can’t go wrong whichever steak you choose. “The steaks are high grade and perfectly cooked,” one diner said. “We had the New York strip and the Ribeye and the texture, seasoning, char on the meat, the juiciness, the flavor of the steaks were soooooooooo good.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has several excellent steaks on the menu, including the 22 oz Bone-In Ribeye and 24 oz Dry Aged Porterhouse (dry aged in house for 18-24 days). “Two or 3x I’ve had dinner here as well: Ordered a steak (excellent), the Grand Plateau (enough for 2 dinners), and the veal chop (the BEST), always ordering the beet salad,” one diner said.