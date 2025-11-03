5 Chain Restaurants With Steaks “Bigger Than Your Head”

The biggest cuts of meat at any restaurant are usually those giant tomahawk steaks, so big they look almost comical and certainly meant to be shared (although some very hungry and/or dedicated diners could probably make short work of one). If you’re craving a steak so big you plan on wearing stretchy pants to go out, there are plenty of places that will serve up a steak bigger than your head. Here are five chain restaurants where the steaks are impressively huge.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a whopping 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye meant for sharing: “Perhaps for a picturesque, romantic dinner for two, or during a special occasion like a birthday or Father’s Day,” the chain says. “The tomahawk steak is essentially a ribeye beef steak specifically cut with at least five inches of rib bone left intact. The extra-long, french trimmed bone utilizes the same culinary technique that shapes a rack of lamb. ‘Frenching’ means trimming the bone of meat and fat to the point where it looks like a handle.”

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky‘s Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye is 44 oz of prime steak deliciousness and easily the largest steak from the list. The chain describes this behemoth of a cut as “44 oz. black grade Wagyu, carved tableside, confit herbed potatoes – great to share.” For $250, it’s actually not a bad deal for two people to enjoy.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse serves up a 35 oz USDA Prime Tomahawk on “Tomahawk Tuesday”, a three-course steak dinner for two. “Choose this if you prefer a blend of high marbling, tenderness, and smokiness from the bone,” Fleming’s says of its beautiful tomahawk. Guests can also go for the 34 oz Sliced Porterhouse but where’s the dramatic excitement in that? Always choose the steak bigger than your head.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has a showstopper of a 34 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk on the menu, which is easily the biggest steak available apart from the 28 oz Dry-Aged Porterhouse which comes in second. The tomahawk is raved about by diners who refer to it as a “showstopper”. An excellent choice for any steak lover.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

​​Morton’s The Steakhouse has a huge 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye on the menu, meant “for the table”. That is a hefty portion of meat, but every bite is worth it. “36 Oz Tomahawk Ribeye medium w. Truffle Butter & Blue Cheese 10/10 Morton’s The Steakhouse,” one happy diner said.