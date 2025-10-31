7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steaks That Aren’t Steakhouses

You don’t have to go to a steakhouse to get a great piece of meat. While a traditional steakhouse like LongHorn, Texas Roadhouse, or Fleming’s, specializes in steak and offers various cuts and sides, other chains serve delicious steaks alongside everything from asian food and pasta to fried chicken sandwiches. Here are 7 restaurant chains that aren’t steakhouses but serve great steaks.

Cheesecake Factory Grilled Ribeye Steak and More

The Cheesecake Factory offers numerous steak options on its extensive menu, from more traditional options, such as Grilled Ribeye Steak and Filet Mignon, to more exotic flavors, like carne asada steak. “I’ve been to Cheesecake Factory 2 times now for steak… Medium Well and they haven’t disappointed yet,” one Facebooker in a steak group recently raved.

Applebee’s 6- or 8-Ounce Top Sirloin

Applebee’s serves 6- and 8-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served hot off the grill. “This is NOT the best steak I have ever eaten. I’m not saying its a masterpiece,” one Redditor wrote, noting they were “impressed” with the chain’s steak. I have had better steaks at steakhouses. But for a Applebee’s this is a good steak. “Ive actually had some incredible steaks from Applebee’s,” another Redditor writes.

Chili’s Classic Ribeye

Chili’s Classic Ribeye is a “marbled, thick-cut steak topped with garlic butter,” that keeps diners coming back for more. “Surprisingly not bad. Order a rare to get a medium rare but that was expected. Good flavor and came factory marinated,” one Redditor wrote alongside a photo of a $25 Ribeye. “Chilis does a surprisingly good steak for a chain restaurant. I always go for the sirloin with grilled avocado and cilantro lime sauce, they have it in the guiltless grill section, not with the other steaks. Comes with asparagus too,” another says.

TGI Fridays New York Strip

The 12-oz New York Strip at TGI Fridays is surprisingly good. The Grilled USDA Choice 12 oz New York Strip comes with Garlic-Butter or Whiskey-Glaze, mashed potatoes, and garlic-butter broccoli. A TripAdvisor diner said the large steak "did not disappoint."

Olive Garden 6-Ounce Sirloin with Garlic Herb Butter

Most people go to Olive Garden for pasta, but the chain’s 6-oz sirloin topped with garlic herb butter, is another fan favorite. “I’ve never had a bad steak from Olive Garden. I always get the sirloin and pasta , it never fails the steak is always so juicy and flavorful,” one diner writes. Another maintains, ” the seasoning is where the magic is.”

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Top Sirloin Steak Dinner

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Top Sirloin Steak Dinner

Perkins Top Sirloin Steak, $17.99, hits the spot. The meal comes with a USDA Choice 6 oz. grilled Top Sirloin steak, topped with garlic butter and served with two dinner sides.

Cracker Barrel New York Strip Steak

The New York Strip Steak at Cracker Barrel is surprisingly good, a “tender, juicy 10 oz New York strip steak with buttery garlic sauce.” Diners rave. “Can confirm, had steak with my breakfasts at Cracker Barrel a few times on a recent trip to Orlando and it was fuego. Perfectly cooked all 3 times that I went. Could’ve done with more crust, but with my low expectations I was blown away. Have had worse steaks at steakhouses,” writes a Redditor.