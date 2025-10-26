 Skip to content

3 Steakhouses With the Freshest Cuts, According to a Butcher

A top butcher shares which steakhouses serve the freshest, best-tasting cuts of beef.
Published on October 26, 2025 | 8:15 AM

Steak is a decadent meal that every bite should be thoroughly enjoyed, but not all restaurants offer the best cuts and butchers know the difference. Any seasoned butcher will tell you freshness is key and when you’re served an average steak, it’s disappointing for you and your wallet. While there are plenty of options when it comes to ordering steak, Eat This, Not That! wanted to find the best of the best and asked Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply to reveal his favorite steakhouse with the freshest cuts. Read on.

Knife

Knife/Instagram

Knife Steakhouse in Dallas, Texas has major star power in the kitchen. The restaurant was created by Michelin Star awarded, James Beard nominated and two-time Bravo “Top Chef ” contestant Chef John Tesar and it’s one of Gunterman’s go-tos. “Chef John Tesar purchases directly from small ranchers in Texas, dry-ages all in house, and butchers each and every day,” he says. “The freshness is reflected in the texture and rich beef taste – something does not stay long enough to go bad.”

STRIPSTEAK

STRIPSTEAK/Instagram

Las Vegas is packed with steakhouses, but STRIPSTEAK at Mandalay Bay stands out from the crowd. Helmed by acclaimed chef Michael Mina, this modern steakhouse pairs a vibrant atmosphere with top-tier service and expertly crafted dishes. For Gunterman, it’s a clear winner. “They also introduce fresh prime cuts several times a week and will always be receiving steak that is not in a cold room,” he says. “Their wet-aged ribeye has almost a butter finish, which is owed to that freshness.” Can’t make it to Vegas? There’s also a location in Waikiki, Hawaii.

4 Restaurant Chains Chefs Say Make the Most Tender Steaks

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille/Instagram

Known for its elegant ambiance, elevated steakhouse experience and high-quality food, The Capital Grille serves only the freshest steak that are hand cut by in-house butchers and dry-aged for 18-24 days. “Although it is a national chain, all steaks are hand-cut, which keeps them clean and bright,” says Gunterman. And if you’re not near a location, no problem. You can order their steaks online and have them shipped to your doorstep.

How to Tell When Steak is Fresh

Knife/Instagram

Knowing how to tell when steak is fresh is key to getting the best flavor, texture and safety. Here’s what to look for, according to Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef. “The less fresh your steak is when it gets to the table the dryer and less flavorful it is,” he says. “My biggest tip for getting fresh steaks in a restaurant is don’t order steaks at a restaurant that doesn’t sell a lot of steaks.” Chef Brad says to be weary of places that don’t solely focus on meat. “Don’t order steak from a seafood restaurant. The longer that steak sits in the kitchen the less flavor when it gets to you.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
  3 Steakhouses With the Freshest Cuts, According to a Butcher

