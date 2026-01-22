5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Tips and Gravy, According to Diners

Diners say these chain restaurants serve beef tips that are tender, comforting, and rich with gravy.

Steakhouses are known for traditional cuts of meat like a strip steak with a nice fat cap, a marbled ribeye, and tender pieces of lean fillet. In addition to all the regular contenders that you’re used to seeing on a steakhouse menu, there’s one that doesn’t get enough credit according to diners. Perfectly cooked, tender beef tips soaked in sauce or thick gravy. Beef tips have that home cooked, comfort food taste that hits the spot. If you’re looking to try delicious beef tips, here are 5 places diners say to go for some of the best.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse consistently comes up in conversation when it’s anything to do with steak, or simply quality chains for that matter. Their steak tips are just another thing on the menu that diners say are delicious. “Stopped for a quick dinner and enjoyed the cactus blossom onion, beef tips with mashed and pulled pork platter. All delish,” a diner said. The Beef Tips are smothered in onions, mushrooms, brown gravy and a dollop of sour cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

The Teriyaki Filet Skewers at Outback Steakhouse consists of filet medallions smothered in mushrooms, onions and grilled peppers. “Stopped by for dinner and had a delicious meal for two. We had the Teriyaki Filet Skewer with loaded baked potato and grilled vegetable cheese-broccoli meal and the Alice chicken with mashed potatoes and veggies. Both were very good, were perfectly cooked and very tasty,” a reviewer said.

Bob Evans

The Steak Tips Dinner at Bob Evans is made from USDA Choice Grilled Beef Steak Tips covered in caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green onions. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s [are] so good,” a Facebook post said on a photo of the steak tips.

Cracker Barrel

The Country Boy at the Cracker Barrel is a plate filled with eggs and delicious sirloin steak tips in a butter garlic sauce, with plenty of fixings like ham, biscuits and gravy, and more. “Had a free breakfast at Cracker Barrel and decided to try their steak tips since [there was] no risk. I was surprised that for [a] non-cooked-to-order steak, they were moist, tender and flavorful… I am not a steak expert by any means, but they were pretty tasty,” a reviewer said on Facebook.

Friendly’s

The Beef Tips & Mash from Friendly’s are filled with a smoked flavor, served with sautéed green peppers, mushroom’s, and sautéed onion. “I ordered the steak tips with mashed potatoes and broccoli, and everything was spot-on. The steak was juicy and flavorful, the mashed potatoes were buttery and smooth, and the broccoli was fresh and perfectly cooked,” a reviewer said.