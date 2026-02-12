4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Carrot Cake, According to Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs reveal which chains serve the best carrot cake.

Carrot cake is one of my favorite desserts. There’s something about the cream cheese frosting paired with a moist, spiced cake packed with shredded carrots that feels simple yet luxurious. When it’s done right, it’s balanced—not too sweet, richly textured and deeply comforting. But carrot cake can be wildly hit or miss, especially at restaurants. To separate the forgettable slices from the truly exceptional ones, Eat This, Not That! turned to pastry chefs to find out which restaurant chains consistently serve the best. Here are the top four.

SusieCakes

SusieCakes is a blend of homemade quality, nostalgic flavor, celebration-ready desserts, and a story rooted in family tradition — making it more than just another bakery chain. SusieCakes has locations in four states–California, Oklahoma, and Tennessee- but you can have items shipped nationwide.

According to Christina Karras, founder and CEO of Dolce by Tina, it’s one spot that’s known for good carrot cake.

“It’s moist without being heavy, the spice level is just right, and the frosting doesn’t overpower the cake,” she says. “The texture is consistent every time, which is hard to do at scale.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory's carrot cake is unapologetically indulgent and massive, so it's ideal for sharing and celebrating a special occasion.

“Their carrot cake is rich but still balanced,” says Karras. “The layers stay soft, the flavor is strong without being too sweet, and it tastes the same no matter which location you’re at. That kind of consistency is impressive for a big chain.”

Magnolia Bakery

If you’re a “Sex and the City” fan, you know the exact moment Magnolia Bakery turned into a cultural phenomenon. In 2000, Magnolia Bakery was featured on the show when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) ate cupcakes outside the shop. That scene turned a small West Village bakery into a destination. Tourists started lining up just to recreate the moment, and cupcakes suddenly felt cool, indulgent and very New York.

The bakery has since expanded and it is one of the top places to get carrot cake, according to Eleni Louca, pastry chef with Hello Halloumi in NYC.

“Their carrot cake is well balanced and not overly sweet, with a moist crumb and a cream cheese frosting that’s rich but not heavy.”

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods has an incredible bakery that offers incredible desserts like carrot cake.

“Their carrot cake is often overlooked but consistently solid, made with real ingredients, restrained sweetness, and good texture compared to many overly dense or oil heavy versions,” Chef Louca explains.