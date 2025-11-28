5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hash Browns, According to Chefs

No matter how you like them, shredded, patty-style, extra crispy, or smothered in sauces, a great hash brown can make or break a breakfast. They’re a versatile dish that can be used in creative ways, but for breakfast, the ultimate classic pairing is with eggs, bacon or sausage, along with toast and toppings like cheese and avocado. Hash browns are a must-have breakfast item, but certain things make the crunchy side stand out, according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

Taste: Should taste like potatoes. They also shouldn’t taste too salty or too seasoned.

Texture: Crispy on the outside, like an actual crunch, while being soft and fluffy inside. They shouldn’t be too browned nor too soggy or wet inside. The shred also should have the right size which is medium in length. Long strands tangle and cook unevenly, while short strands cook too fast and risk burning.

Fat: I added this as a separate attribute because some chains use straight up butter or oil. Butter gives flavor and color, while oil gives crispness. Together, though, the two are unbeatable.

Now that you know what to look for when ordering, here are Chef Rena’s top five picks for best chains that serve unforgettable hash browns.

Waffle House

For many, Waffle House carries personal memories—family breakfasts, late-night meals after football games, road trips, and college nights. The Southern chain also has the best hash browns, per Chef Rena. “This chain is a royalty when it comes to hash browns,” she says. “They’re so serious about hash browns, they built an entire language around them: scattered, smothered, covered, chunked, topped. In other words, their hash browns are customizable, while still giving that golden crust and soft middle. Flavor is also a big check.”

Cracker Barrel

Known for their Southern-inspired meals that rival homemade, Cracker Barrel consistently offers great hash browns. “Their hashbrown casserole is a religion of its own,” says Chef Rena. “It’s creamy, buttery, cheesy, and baked just right. I understand why people love it because it’s indulgent without being complicated.”

IHOP

IHOP is a breakfast go-to for many and Chef Rena loves their hash browns. “Their hash brown may not be fancy like the others, but again, their consistency always pulls through,” she says. “And it’s what I love about them the most. The consistency in the crispiness and saltiness of their hash brown is on point. Browned just right, not soggy.”

Denny’s

Denny's offers familiarity, comfort, convenience, and value in a way few chains do and Chef Rena the restaurant doesn't get enough credit for their hash browns. "They've perfected that griddle until the edges frizzle up and brown texture and color," she explains. "They stay crispy even under eggs or sausages. Some hash browns taste like oil. Just fried. This chain's hash brown, though, tastes like good potatoes."

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is a comforting, home-style experience diners crave — the kind that feels warm, familiar, and rooted in traditional American cooking and their hash browns are anything but basic. “Bob Evans has farmhouse-style hash browns made by a homemaker who loves breakfast and loves making it for the family,” says Chef Rena. “It’s well-seasoned , buttery, never greasy, and never overdone.”