5 Chains with the Best Hush Puppies, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chain restaurants serve hush puppies with the perfect crunch and tender centers.

When I’m in the South visiting family, hush puppies are one of my favorite things to eat. The crunchy outside, combined with the soft and warm inside, is something I can’t get enough of. The flavor is also delicious and it pairs nicely with everything from seafood to veggies. ​​While they’re often thought of as a regional specialty, some national chains have figured out how to get hush puppies right every time. To find the best of the best, I spoke with Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California, but who is originally from the South, so he knows crave-worthy hush puppies.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is my top go-to for hush puppies when I’m in Georgia, and it’s a favorite of Chef Andrew’s as well. “These are the hush puppies that make you question why you’d ever order anything else on the menu,” he says. “Crispy golden shell that’s got real crunch, hand-scooped fresh so they’re never greasy or stale, and that soft, onion-flecked center that’s addictive.” He adds,” They’re the kind where people straight up say ‘order extras first’ because they’ll vanish before your fish even arrives.”

Cook Out

Cook Out is a chain mostly found in the Southeast and has hush puppies that fans must try, according to Chef Andrew, who calls the fast-food joint “Southern royalty.” “Super crispy edges with that perfect cornmeal bite, a touch of sweetness, and they’re always piping hot and fresh, especially killer late at night when you’re grabbing a tray of everything,” says Chef Andrew. “They hit that craving spot hard, the ones that make you rethink ‘just a side’ and go for a whole extra order.”

Red Lobster

Known for its delicious, affordable seafood, Red Lobster has been making a big comeback after its financial troubles, and chefs consistently praise the chain for its good food. While hush puppies aren’t at every location, you can find them on some Red Lobster menus. “When they bring these back (and thank goodness they do), it’s cause for celebration,” says Chef Andrew. “Golden, crispy outside with a fluffy inside that soaks up butter or tartar sauce like a dream.” He adds, “They’re the nostalgic seafood sidekick, reliable, crowd pleasing, and just the right size for popping between shrimp or lobster bites.”

Long John Silver’s

Hush puppies are a menu staple at Long John Silver's and luckily, the chain has locations across the U.S., so anyone who enjoys the deep-fried cornmeal fritters can get them more easily. "The OG fast food hush puppy that comes bundled with every basket like it's non-negotiable (and it should be)," says Chef Andrew. "Straightforward fried cornmeal goodness–it's crispy, flavorful, with that classic greasy comfort that pairs perfectly with their battered fish." He adds, "Loyal fans chase that exact taste at home because these are the benchmark for chain style ones."

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is beloved for its Southern-inspired home-cooked meals, and while you can’t get a side of hush puppies –although it never hurts to ask –they do come with certain fried fish meals. “These feel like the homemade version you wish your grandma made more often,” says Chef Andrew. “Its crispy exterior gives way to tender, fluffy insides, especially stellar with their fried catfish or shrimp platters.” He adds, “They’re cozy Southern comfort in every bite, the kind that rounds out a big country meal without stealing the show but definitely stealing hearts.”