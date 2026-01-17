5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Specialty Subs, According to Diners

Diners share which chain restaurants serve standout specialty subs worth seeking out.

Several chain restaurants are known for having exceptional specialty subs, ones where diners can enjoy a sandwich that goes beyond the typical deli staples by focusing on top-quality ingredients and delicious flavor combinations. Many fans have that one specialty sub they absolutely swear by when the craving for an exceptional sandwich hits, and whether it’s an everyday sub or a special occasion meal, these sandwiches are always a great choice. Here are five restaurant chains with the most delicious specialty subs, according to fans.

Firehouse Subs

The New York Steamer from Firehouse Subs is a huge fan-favorite sandwich, made with corned beef brisket, pastrami, melted provolone, deli mustard, mayo, and Italian dressing with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “The New York Steamer is amazing. Corned-beef brisket, pastrami, provolone, mustard, mayo, and italian dressing. Get it with extra mustard and chopped pickles,” one diner shared.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works has a sandwich called A Wreck that customers are absolutely obsessed about. “A meaty fan favorite! Turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, Angus roast beef, salami, swiss. Want to spice it up a little? Try it with our Hot Pepper Ranch,” the chain says. “I worked at one in Chicago back when I was in high school.. to this day, I think they’re the best sandwich chain. The Wreck is glorious!” one Redditor said.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has several fan-favorite specialty subs on the menu, like the Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak, made with tender chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, and extra white American cheese. “Big kahuna chicken cheesesteak on rosemary parm is my fav sub,” one fan said. “Their cheesesteak is actually one of my all time favorite fast food items. Cannot recommend it enough,” another commented.

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies has some truly exceptional specialty subs, like the Crusher (Pepper Turkey,6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cooper Cheese & Pepper Shooters) or the Soprano (Pepper Turkey, Sharp Provolone Cheese & Roasted Red Peppers). “I come here 2-3x a week for lunch. The sandwiches are incredible!! The crusher, soprano, and Italians are my favorites. Could not recommend more,” one fan said.

Cheba Hut

Diners rave about the specialty sandwiches and subs at Cheba Hut, like the Kali Mist, made with toasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Shake & House dressing. “Basically a club sandwich with avocado and I added banana peppers. Haven’t had one in years and they still rock my world,” one diner shared.