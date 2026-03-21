5 Chain Restaurants Where the Steaks Are Actually Wood-Fire Grilled

These popular chains use open flames to give their steaks a smoky flavor.

Wood-fire grilled steaks have an unmistakable taste and texture thanks to the meat being infused with that distinct smoky flavor you can’t get from gas or charcoal. This cooking method gives the steak beautiful sweet and savory notes, with different types of wood (for example hickory vs applewood) creating different flavors and the best texture. So where can you get these unrivaled steaks? Here are five chain restaurants where the steaks are wood-fire grilled and absolutely delicious.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill cooks its delicious, sumptuous steaks on an open flame. “There’s nothing quite as welcoming as a fire–and nothing gets mouths watering like wood fire grilling. That’s why we use an open flame to cook…pretty much everything,” the chain says. Every Firebirds steak is 21-day-aged, butchered in house, and hand-trimmed before hitting the grill.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão grills all its delicious meats on an open flame for unparalleled texture and flavor. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.

Charley’s Steak House

Charley’s Steak House guests can indulge in beautiful steaks prepped and cooked with the following magical formula: Midwest grain-fed USDA Prime and Choice beef is aged on-site for 4 to 6 weeks before being hand-cut and seasoned for 30 hours. The steak is then flame-grilled over a 1200° open pit, fueled with a combination of Florida citrus and oak wood.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House recreates the magic of the campfire in the comfort of their restaurants, with every Angus beef steak, chicken and seafood chargrilled to perfection. “The menu captures the flavor of the open campfire, featuring Certified Angus Beef® steaks that sizzle alone, or with a choice of toppings,” the chain says. “Each steak is topped with fresh garlic butter and seasoned with the original Saltgrass-7 steak spice for mouthwatering flavor.”

Black Angus Steakhouse

The steaks at Black Angus Steakhouse are seasoned and flame-grilled to perfection. “Aged at least 21 days and precisely hand-cut in-house daily, the fine marbling texture ensures consistent flavor and juiciness, as well as superior tenderness for your maximum enjoyment!” the chain promises. “It’s all you would expect from a steak. Well-seasoned, thick, tender, juicy goodness steak. All of it was good,” one diner said.