7 Steak Cuts Worth Buying, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which steak cuts deliver the best flavor, tenderness, and value.

Dining out and enjoying an exceptional steak dinner is always a nice treat, but there’s something about cooking your own at home that’s satisfying. You have more control over exactly what you want and it’s more affordable. But when it comes to steak, not all cuts are created equal—especially at the grocery store. Some are flavorful and tender, while others can be tough or bland if not cooked properly. To help you get the most flavor and value for your money, Eat This, Not That! asked Thomas Brimble, world-renowned chef and Brand Food Manager at Hunter & Barrel, to share his insights on how to tell which steak cuts are truly worth buying. “A great tasting steak should not be defined by a high price tag alone; it’s about how well it performs when it’s cooked,” he explains. “Texture, flavour, and how well the cut responds to heat are key. When browsing steak options, always look for cuts with good colour and even marbling. These are the clearest signs that the meat will be tender and full of flavour when cooked.” From versatile favorites to indulgent splurges, here are seven cuts that will make your next meal feel restaurant-quality without leaving your kitchen.

Ribeye

Ribeye is heavily marbled with fat, which melts during cooking, giving it a juicy, buttery and intensely beefy flavor. It’s a popular cut because it balances flavor, tenderness, and indulgence in every bite. Chef Thomas says, “Ribeye is one of the most reliable cuts you can choose. It naturally contains generous fat content, or marbling, which keeps the meat tender and delivers rich flavour as it cooks. Since it’s a fattier cut, I recommend looking for a steak with good thickness and even marbling throughout, rather than one with a thick outer fat cap. This helps the steak to cook evenly, retains the juice, and maintains a great texture when cooked.”

Sirloin

Sirloin is another great choice to pick up at the store because the cut hits a sweet spot between flavor, leanness, and affordability. Chef Thomas says, “Sirloin is a great everyday option that offers a cleaner and beef-forward flavour, a great alternative to more premium cuts. It’s leaner than Ribeye, but it’s still a versatile cut that lends itself to various cooking methods, whether pan-searing or grilling. When cooked right, it offers a satisfying texture and flavour profile, making it dependable for home cooks who want consistently great results.”

Skirt Steak

Meat-lovers enjoy skirt steak for its intense beefy flavor, quick cooking, and versatility. According to Chef Thomas, “Skirt steak is a long, flat cut with a looser texture from the plate area, which packs a bold and savoury flavour. While this cut has a slightly chewier texture, it becomes juicy and more flavourful when cooked over high, even heat. It’s a great option for those who want maximum flavour and fast cooking over thicker, heavier steaks.”

Eye Fillet

Eye Fillet is known for its luxurious texture, elegance, and reliable tenderness, making it an ideal cut for a night in. Chef Thomas says, “For shoppers who value texture and tenderness above all else, tenderloin is a great option. It has a mild, delicate flavour profile and a naturally soft texture, thanks to its finer muscle fibres and low fat content. With careful preparation and attention to cooking time, it can be an easy steak to work with for home cooking. I always recommend resting it for at least five minutes after cooking to allow the juices to redistribute and prevent moisture loss.”

Chuck Eye

Chuck eye is flavorful, affordable, and surprisingly tender for the price–it delivers ribeye-like flavor at a fraction of the cost. “This cut comes from the beef shoulder and is an extension of the ribeye muscles and shares much of its rich flavour,” Chef Thomas explains. “It has good marbling, which makes it juicy, tender, and forgiving during cooking. Chuck eye steak performs well on the grill or in the pan and delivers a deep, beefy taste.”

T-Bone

The T-Bone combines a tenderloin on one side and a flavorful strip steak on the other, giving you both tenderness and beefy flavor in a single cut. Plus, it's juicy and great for grilling. It's an option Chef Thomas recommends grabbing at the store. "The bone helps with regulating heat slowly as the meat cooks, which helps retain the moisture and improve flavour," he explains.

Flank

Flank is lean, flavorful, and incredibly versatile. It cooks fast on the grill, stovetop, or broiler, making it ideal for weeknight meals.”Flank is a great option for those who prefer their steak lean and firm,” he says. “This cut works particularly well with marinades to enhance flavour and help maintain tenderness. Because it’s a lean cut, ensure careful cooking preparation and proper slicing method (against the grain) to ensure it stays enjoyable and not overdone.”