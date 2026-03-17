7 Beloved Diners Serving the Best Steak and Eggs Under $20

Enjoy a hearty steak and eggs breakfast for under $20 at these top diners.

A diner can easily be judged by the quality of the coffee and how good the steak and eggs are. This popular breakfast dish ticks all the boxes for the best start to the day: Delicious, protein-packed, better-for-you, and hearty without making you feel sluggish. If you want to enjoy this classic meal without spending a huge amount, there are plenty of spots offering savory, beautifully-cooked steak and eggs for under $20. Here are seven to put on your list.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs ($18.99) on the Classic 2-Egg Combos menu. This hearty platter contains breaded and deep-fried steak smothered in country gravy. All 2-egg classic combos come with two eggs plus your choice of strip-cut hash browns, country red potatoes, or fresh fruit and a housemade biscuit.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has delicious Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs for $17.59: 6 oz of USDA Choice grilled Top Sirloin steak, topped with garlic butter and served with two eggs. Diners also have the choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three buttermilk pancakes, Mammoth Muffin® or buttered toast.

Denny’s

Denny’s has a T-Bone Steak & Eggs plate for $19.99 (depending on your choice of sides). This platter contains a 13 oz. seasoned T-Bone steak, served with two eggs, hash browns and choice of bread. Those who want a lighter option can opt for the Sirloin Steak & Eggs ($14.59), which is one 8 oz. seasoned sirloin steak served with two eggs, hash browns, and white toast.

IHOP

The T-Bone Steak & Eggs plate at IHOP is $17.29 for a generously portioned meal. This platter includes one T-Bone steak grilled & served with 3 eggs your way and 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. There’s also a Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs plate for $15.99, served with grilled onions, mushrooms, 2 eggs your way, hash browns, and pancakes.

Waffle House

Waffle House Diners can indulge in the Delmonico Steak & Eggs platter for $14.90 (USDA Choice Delmonico Steak; Eggs with Toast & Jelly; choice of Grits, Hashbrowns or Sliced Tomatoes). There’s also a Cheesesteak & Eggs plate for $13.35.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Norms

The 6 Oz. Sirloin Steak & Egg plate at Norm’s is $19.99 and comes with several sides: This platter contains steak, 2 eggs, golden hash browns, home fries or fresh fruit, and the choice of toast, english muffin, biscuits & gravy, or 2 buttermilk hotcakes. Expect leftovers!

Metro Diner

Metro Diner has a Steak & Scramble Bowl for $15.69: Seasoned sirloin steak, scrambled eggs and roasted grape tomatoes served over hashbrown potatoes and drizzled with hollandaise sauce. Carnivores will love the Meat Lovers Omelet: Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and choice of grits or hashbrowns.