5 Chain Steakhouses Still Cooking Over Real Flames

These chain steakhouses still cook their steaks over real open flames for bold flavor.

Meat cooked over real flames has an unmistakable flavor and texture that cannot be replicated. The fire lends an absolutely delicious quality to any type of meat, from chicken and beef to pork and seafood. “When you cook meat over an open flame, the fat and juices drip down onto the fire. This causes a chemical reaction called pyrolysis, which is the breakdown of organic material into simpler compounds,” say the experts at John Mulls Meat Company. The smoke that is created is made up of a variety of compounds, including carbon dioxide, water vapor, and a variety of organic compounds. These compounds are responsible for the delicious smoky flavor that we all love.” Many restaurant chains still prepare beautiful cuts of steak cooked over real flames, and the result is something diners rave over. Here are five chain steakhouses where the meat is flame-grilled and fantastic.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is proud to serve up delicious flame-grilled steaks. “We’ve been mastering our craft since 1964, so you could say we know a thing or two,” the chain says. “Our cuts are aged at least 21 days, seasoned to excellence, expertly flame-grilled and served up just the way you like it.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has beautifully cooked steaks, like the Outlaw Ribeye, diners love. “This big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules. Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” the restaurant says.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is famous for its spectacular Churrasco Experience where diners can feast on all-you-can-eat meat. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House specializes in Angus beef steaks, chicken and seafood chargrilled to perfection. “There’s something for everyone at Saltgrass. We specialize in prime cuts of chargrilled beef, like Pat’s Ribeye, Silver Star Porterhouse and Maudeen’s Center Cut Filet, but there’s so much more to savor,” the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The steaks at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill are outstanding. “There’s nothing quite as welcoming as a fire–and nothing gets mouths watering like wood fire grilling,” the chain says. “That’s why we use an open flame to cook…pretty much everything. Whether you’re craving hand-cut steak, fresh seafood, locally-sourced vegetables, or simply a break from the ordinary, this is your place.”