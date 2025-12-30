7 Chain Steakhouses That Actually Cook Medium-Rare Correctly

These steakhouse chains reliably serve perfectly cooked medium-rare steaks.

Asking for a perfectly-cooked medium-rare steak can be something of a crapshoot—will it actually be medium-rare (130–135°F) or will you end up with a raw or overly tough piece of meat on your plate? A few minutes more or less either way will end up in a steak that is not what you asked for, and there are few things more awkward than sending food back to the kitchen. Luckily some steakhouses know what they’re doing with this temperature and customers are rarely disappointed. Here are seven steakhouse chains that consistently cook medium-rare correctly.

Ruth’s Chris

Diners at Ruth’s Chris know when they order medium-rare, that’s what they will get—the restaurant even shared tips for perfectly cooked medium-rare every time. “To enjoy a medium-rare steak’s delicate and soft texture, you must master the art of temperature precision. The ideal medium-rare doneness is a balance of pinkness and juiciness and is cooked until the internal temperature hits 130-135°F. Let the cut of meat spend enough time on the grill for the heat to spread evenly and use a meat thermometer to precisely check for the desired temperature,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK Steakhouse

The steaks at STK Steakhouse are consistently delicious, fans say. “From the perfectly cooked dry-aged steak, flavorful shrimp scampi pasta, and tender octopus to the absolute standout–the Cloud (butter cake)–every bite was unforgettable,” one diner shared.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Diners love the beautifully-cooked steaks at Morton’s The Steakhouse. “We visited Morton’s for my birthday and it did not disappoint,” said one fan who ordered a medium-rare prime bone in ribeye for their meal. “We loved our food and left satisfied! It was also cool to see they covered our table in happy birthday decorations and gave a menu to take home that greeted me happy birthday!”

Texas Roadhouse

One fan shared a picture of their “perfect” medium-rare steak at Texas Roadhouse. “That actually is perfect. I always get mine double seasoned. It has so much more flavor,” another commented. “Love their Dallas medium rare,” a third chimed in.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse serves up exceptional medium-rare steaks, fans say. “We started with the crab cakes. Wow. Delicious. We both had filets. Perfectly cooked to ordered temp of medium rare,” one diner shared.

The Capital Grille

The entire menu at The Capital Grille is delicious, and the steaks are next-level. “The best ribeye I’ve had to date. A medium rare porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye with 15-year aged balsamic,” one diner said. “Perfectly cooked! Yummmm! 😍😍😍” another commented.

Smith & Wollensky

Diners at Smith & Wollensky can rely on perfectly cooked steak every time. “We both got steaks (duh) with their signature coffee & cocoa rub, wow. There’s a noticeable difference in flavor & texture from their prime choices & filets, both delicious, high quality steaks with a flavorful unique rub. Added a nice char with a balance between the two flavors,” said one diner who ordered medium-rare steaks.