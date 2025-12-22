7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Meals Under $20

These steakhouse chains offer satisfying steak meals with sides for under twenty dollars.

Steak isn’t known for being cheap, especially now that beef prices are at record highs per pound. However, you can still enjoy a steak meal at a restaurant for under $20 – and that includes sides! Where should you go to enjoy a delicious, tasty, and tender piece of steak with all the fixings, even on a tight budget? Here are 7 steakhouse chains with the best meals for under $20.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves up big-flavor steaks at an unbeatable value. While most steak dinners will cost you over $20, one of the best deals on the menu is the 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin meal for $17.99. The smaller piece of meat comes with your choice of two sides and is cooked to your liking.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves quality cuts at smart pricing. While you can easily splurge on a more expensive cut, those on a budget can enjoy an 8-oz. Renegade Sirloin meal for $19.29, featuring a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection. Each plate includes a side and a salad.

Outback Steakhouse

Over at Outback, hearty portions and delicious steaks are the norm. If you want a steak, your under $20 options are limited to the Outback Center Cut Sirloin. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides for $17.99.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Affordable steaks, casual comfort. Logan’s Roadhouse has a few affordable options on the menu. You can get a 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal with two sides for $19.99. If you prefer something other than steak, order the $14.99 American Roundhouse meal, which comes with Hand-Breaded Chicken Bites or the All-American Cheeseburger.

Saltgrass Steak House

Head to Saltgrass Steakhouse for Texas-style steaks at fair prices. One of the best deals on the menu? Tenderloin Bites (with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, creamy chimichurri) for $13.49. Or, you can order the Chopped Steak with grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, cognac sauce, or grated cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes for $18.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus is a classic steakhouse with stellar deals. The best option for under $20 is the 6 oz. Top Sirloin meal for $19.99, which includes two classic sides.

Sizzler

Sizzler is a great place to dine for under $20 a person. In addition to an 8-ounce Tri-Tip for $18.99 or a 6-ounce for $16.79, you can get the Steak & Jumbo Crispy Shrimp combo for $19.69, which includes six jumbo crispy shrimp served with 6oz hand-cut tri-tip sirloin and a choice of side.